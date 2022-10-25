Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
Cavs F Dean Wade: It's been an unbelievable change in four years; we've got to go out and defend ourselves this season
Dean Wade talks about his contract extension this past offseason, this team’s transition from a rebuild to a playoff contender in his four seasons, the raised expectations for this team, the chemistry in this locker room and hobbies off the court.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers starting Dean Wade on Wednesday, Isaac Okoro to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wade will make his first start at the three after Isaac Okoro was sent to the bench on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 39.7 minutes with Cleveland's current inactives, Wade is averaging 1.11...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Yardbarker
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
NBA
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remarks toward a game official, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred during the Raptors’ 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on...
Cavaliers' All-Star Darius Garland will miss fourth consecutive game Friday at Boston
CLEVELAND — Before a 103-92 home victory over the Orlando Magic Wednesday, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff threw up a caution flag on the presumption that All-Star point guard Darius Garland might return Friday night at Boston. Bickerstaff's hesitancy proved to be well-founded. ...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA
Forbes: NBA teams worth $2.86 billion on average
The Golden State Warriors are worth $7 billion, making them the most valuable NBA team for the first time ever in Forbes’ annual NBA franchise valuations. Mike Ozanian and Justin Teitelbaum of Forbes write that the Warriors’ value increased 25% from last year to this year as Golden State generated the most revenue and raked in $150 million from arena sponsorship and advertising — double the mark of any other NBA team.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/27/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 27, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans transfer Dereon Seabron to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has transferred two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the team’s G...
NBA
Russell Westbrook misses Lakers-Nuggets game with sore left hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring. Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury. “We all came to a conclusion that...
UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard
It's the first offer for the No. 1 Kentucky recruit in 2025.
NBA
Keys To The Game - Bulls vs Pacers (10.26.22)
The Bulls (2-2) return to the United Center after an exciting blowout 120-102 victory over Boston on Monday to close the book on an early three-game homestand against Central Division rival Indiana in the first of four this season. Indy comes to town with a 1-3 mark on the new season after a being on the short end of a 120-106 drubbing in Philadelphia on Monday. Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield added 18 points with six assists while Jalen Smith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 17. As a team, the Pacers shot just 42 percent from the field and 12 of 44 (.273) from the 3-point line as they struggled to keep up with the 76ers right from the start.
