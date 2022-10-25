Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
WAFB.com
State Fair lands in Ascension Parish
WAFB.com
Law enforcement encourages Halloween safety
'I'm still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we're here suffering:' Family seeking answers for son's unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
WAFB.com
Become a Miracle Maker during Mediathon with OLOL Children's Hospital
EBR school security chief resigns after just months on the job. Robert McGarner, head of security for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, has resigned, according to a school system spokesperson.
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
'I'm still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we're here suffering:' Family seeking answers for son's unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
wbrz.com
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
WAFB.com
CONSUMER REPORTS: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety
EBR school security chief resigns after just months on the job. Robert McGarner, head of security for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, has resigned, according to a school system spokesperson.
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
brproud.com
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
An adult was killed and at least five others were injured following a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to officials. Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says the search continues for a 19-year-old who escaped from the parish detention center Tuesday, Oct. 25.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
NOLA.com
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
theadvocate.com
How one Baton Rouge company grew to be a nationwide operator of health care clinics
Since starting in 1999, Baton Rouge-based Premier Health has grown to be nationwide operator of urgent care clinics, treating about 1 million patients annually. The company's model is based on joint-venture partnerships with well-respected local health care systems, such as Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and LCMC Health. The company offers a range of services from choosing sites for after hours clinics, to recruiting doctors and staff for the clinics, IT, billing insurance companies and collecting payments from patients. Premier Health will soon have 85 clinics in 13 states stretching from Oregon to Florida. In Louisiana, the company operates 46 urgent care and occupational medicine clinics.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
