Donation made to support strategic initiatives of university president; eager to inspire other. Growing up in Queens, he was just like any other kid from a working-class family in New York. Today, he’s a successful entrepreneur eager to give back to the school that started it all – Iona. In making an anonymous $1 million gift, this former student-athlete says he doesn’t want any recognition. He just wants others to join him.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO