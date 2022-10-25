Read full article on original website
Warner Bros Discovery Sports Jumps on the Metaverse Train with Infinite Reality
Warner Bros Discovery Sports has launched a metaverse experience with Infinite Reality. The metaverse hub will allow users to interact with their favourite sports. Sports communities, athletes and brands will be able to interact in virtual environments constructed around upcoming Discovery Sports Events properties. Warner Bros Discovery Sports (WBD) has...
Chikn NFT Marketplace Is Seeing An Average Trade Size Of 80.3 AVAX
Avalanche NFT Marketplace, Chikn, is currently seeing an average trade size of 80.3 AVAX (∼$1,384). its last peak, in March of 2022, was 28.8 AVAX.
A Canadian Clean Energy Startup Just Made $5M from Uranium-Backed NFT
Madison Metals reported $5.12 million in initial sales of the first Uranium-backed NFT. The capital inflow comes from minting the first tranche of its Lux Uranium token. Madison has teamed up with Lux, a blockchain company to tokenize 7.65 million pounds of Uranium. Madison and Lux’s uranium-backed non-fungible token (NFT)...
LooksRare Introduces Zero-Royalty Trading, Offers to Share Protocol Fees with Creators
LookRare has revised its NFT royalty policy. The web3 company will now support zero-royalty trading. The company will reward creators and collectors with a share of protocol fees instead. LooksRare is revising its marketplace policy to support zero-royalty trading. The highly incentivised non-fungible token platform said on Thursday that it...
