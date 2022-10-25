Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Getting an IEP: Key Strategies to Advocate for Your Child
Federal special education law defines "educational performance" broadly to include social, behavioral, and emotional domains. Appropriate public school education must progress in academics and social/emotional functioning. Parents and professionals can advocate for services by providing clear examples of social and emotional impact in the classroom. Advocating for the right testing...
Psych Centra
How Can You Accommodate Autistic Students in the Classroom? 9 Tips
Classroom accommodations allow autistic children space to learn and embrace their differences and find success in their education. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) creates unique needs for autistic children in the classroom, but educators, parents, and caregivers can work together to create a successful learning experience by accommodating each student on an individual basis.
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Their book is banned from dozens of districts, but has helped countless young readers
Writer and LGBTQ activist George M. Johnson spoke with Morning Edition about what's lost when books like their 2020 memoir All Boys Aren't Blue are banned from school libraries.
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
Phys.org
Lack of support to tackle school non-attendance leads parents to lose faith in the education system, study shows
Some parents have "lost all faith" in the education system because of a lack of support to tackle children's non-attendance from teachers and local authorities, a new study warns. Experts have called for policies from councils and government to be reformed to take account of the underlying causes when pupils...
Biden's plan to save student test scores after COVID: Equity, 'culturally relevant' learning
The Biden administration wants to make up the nationwide decline in math and reading skills that U.S. students suffered during the COVID pandemic by spending billions of dollars on programs that advance concepts like "equity" and "culturally relevant" learning that are "linguistically responsive." The Nation’s Report Card said Monday that...
Phys.org
Music class in sync with higher math scores—but only at higher-income schools, study finds
Daniel Mackin Freeman, a doctoral candidate in sociology, and Dara Shifrer, an associate professor of sociology, used a large nationally representative dataset to see which types of arts classes impact math achievement and how it varies based on the socio-economic composition of the school. Schools with lower socio-economic status (SES) have a higher percentage of students eligible for free or reduced lunch.
Channel 3000
Watch out for ‘leakage’: These are some clues students can look out for to help prevent school violence
To help thwart potential school violence, students and staff need to beware of certain warning signs — and feel comfortable reporting them. But “the general public, they really don’t know what to look for,” said former FBI special agent and profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole, who has studied school shootings for more than 20 years.
School Suspension And Expulsion Doesn’t Discipline Kids — It Hurts Them
Students who are suspended or expelled from school are more likely to commit crimes, abuse drugs and alcohol, and spiral into low academic achievement and delinquency. Perhaps this would be acceptable if there were a clear benefit to this punitive disciplinary approach. There isn’t. Studies have repeatedly failed to show that removal from school deters bad behavior or does much at all to maintain classroom safety and decorum.
Education System: Things That School Doesn't Teach But Should
Photo by RUT MIIT on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Let’s be honest, is our education system fu*ked?. Some, if not most, will struggle with the answer. They may have a crisp diploma in hand, but the working world is an entirely different animal.
MedicalXpress
Filling data gaps: Gender equity in academic rheumatology
Evidence on gender equity in academic rheumatology in Europe is currently limited. This knowledge gap has a direct effect on the ability of professional bodies to improve gender equity. To address this, EULAR—the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology—designed a study using web-based surveys to collect information from EULAR scientific...
familyeducation.com
Preschool Teachers are People Too
Teachers and the education community have been under a microscope for the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ask almost any teacher you meet at any grade level, and they will tell you the stress they’ve faced in their profession of late has been at unheard-of levels.
universityherald.com
Top 5 Best Resources for Math Students
Whether you're getting straight A's or you're struggling to get by - the right resources for math students can be a game-changer. Math is a subject that needs to be tackled differently than any other class, so you'll need the right tools and resources to master it. So here are...
wonderbaby.org
Daycare vs Montessori: The Difference for Your Child
A traditional daycare center and a Montessori preschool both provide children with fun, safe educational activities to fill their day while they spend time away from you. Some parents seek out Montessori programs because they focus on the whole child and on providing simple, natural, purposeful, and skills-based activities for self-directed play and self-discovery.
Your kids deserve affirming and inclusive curricula
To parents who demand more restrictions in education: When you protest gender, sexuality, and human development education in schools, you are endangering your kids.
unesco.org
Q&A: The role of teachers in preventing and addressing school violence
School violence refers to all forms of violence, that takes place in and around schools and is experienced by students and perpetrated by other students, teachers and other school staff. This includes bullying and cyberbullying. Bullying is one of the most pervasive forms of school violence, affecting 1 in 3 young people.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care. “The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.”
psychologytoday.com
A Successful Autism Group Home
Although autism families may fear residential placements for their loved ones, often these are positive choices. The formula for residential success for autistic adults is compatible housemates and well-trained staff. It is not the size but rather the oversight and accessibility to families that keeps an autism residence safe and...
