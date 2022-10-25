(Parma) - Police provided WTAM with this video of a police chase that took place at about 3:45 p.m. on October 18th. Parma Police Officers responded to the area of Broadview Rd. and Snow Rd. after receiving information about a stolen vehicle in the area. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Cleveland. Officers located the vehicle traveling northbound on Broadview Rd. in front of 5740 Broadview Rd. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Broadview Rd. and Brookdale Ave. at which time the offenders fled northbound on Broadview crossing over Brookpark Rd. and driving into Cleveland.

PARMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO