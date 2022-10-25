Fantasy QB Streamers and Rankings Week 8: Why Daniel Jones and Taylor Heinicke Are Top Streaming Options

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
profootballnetwork.com
DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL News Mailbag: Which Contenders Will Make Trades and Which Losing Teams Can Make the Playoffs?
Every week, we take questions from our readers for our Friday NFL news mailbag. This week, we’re trying to figure out which teams might bolster their playoff squads with trades, which losing teams can make the playoffs, and which players seem like locks to be traded. To submit questions...
profootballnetwork.com
Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Be Less Reckless
PFN’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline break down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his first game back from a concussion. They discuss how Tua needs to be more careful and how those extra yards he fights for may not be worth it in the long run. You can...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TUPATALK: A closer look
So, who’s your favorite pro quarterback of all time? An important factor of the answer obviously has to do with the age of the questioned. Those of us that have...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Trade Deadline: Kendrick Bourne to Packers, Albert Okwuegbunam to Giants, and More Deals That Make Sense Before Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is just days away, and we’ve already seen plenty of player movement. Deion Jones, Robbie Anderson, Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Johnathan Hankins, and Robert Quinn were all dealt in the past two weeks or so. There should be more action before the Nov. 1 deadline,...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Inactives Tonight: Are Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards, and Mike Evans Playing During Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football tonight is an interesting matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come home and will try to stop their losing streak when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Let’s take a look at the NFL inactives for the game tonight. What did each team’s final injury report look like on Wednesday, and who is set to be out for this crucial matchup?
profootballnetwork.com
Could This Be Nathaniel Hackett’s Last Game as a Denver Bronco?
The Denver Broncos have been a train wreck through the early portion of the year. With a game in London on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, there’s a possibility that, if Denver loses, Nathaniel Hackett may be out as head coach. You can view the clip above and the...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 8: Are Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Taylor Players To Target?
With Thursday Night Football in the books, it’s time for the fantasy football trade analyzer as we digest what happened last night and look ahead to what we might see on Sunday. It was an intriguing Thursday night, with players on both sides having big games, but who stands out as a potential player to trade for or away?
profootballnetwork.com
Kadarius Toney Fantasy Outlook: Does He Have Value in Kansas City?
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney in a trade on Thursday, but what does the move do for his fantasy football value? Should fantasy managers be looking to add Toney as he gets a change in scenery away from the New York Giants? Additionally, what impact does this have on the fantasy options in Kansas City and New York?
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks, Thursday, Week 9: Cameron Rising, Dalton Kincaid Form a Sound Duo
Securing your college football DFS lineup isn’t always the most straightforward task of the week. Especially with just three games on Thursday night, your selections must be nearly flawless to cash out. The three-game slate on Thursday, however, offers up plenty of easy selections as one game features high-octane offenses.
profootballnetwork.com
Start ’em Sit ’em Week 8 TNF: Should Managers Trust Mark Andrews and Mike Evans on Thursday Night?
Week 8 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get a game with serious playoff implications, as the Baltimore Ravens head South to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 8 of Thursday Night Football.
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks, Friday, Week 9: Don’t Miss Out on Holton Ahlers, C.J. Johnson, and Isaiah Winstead
Two college football games headline the Friday night slate and night No. 2 of 27 straight days with football on. Secure your top college football DFS picks with our primer ahead of the ECU vs. BYU and Louisiana Tech vs. FIU games on Friday. Friday Week 9’s College Football DFS...
profootballnetwork.com
9 Biggest NFL Surprises Before Halloween: Tom Brady Aging, Daniel Jones Thriving, and Geno Smith Ascending
The NFL loves parity. There’s an old saying I constantly heard while working in the Dallas radio market. “It’s an 8-8 league.” And while that is technically, literally, true, there is almost always more concrete evidence of who is good and bad. Instead, 2022 keeps giving us massive NFL surprises.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Rashod Bateman Playing Today vs. Buccaneers? Fantasy Impact for Ravens’ WR
The question of is Rashod Bateman playing in Week 8 came to prominence for fantasy football managers on Tuesday when the Baltimore Ravens WR was listed as a union participant due to his foot injury. Let’s examine the latest update regarding Bateman’s injury and the fantasy implications of his status.
profootballnetwork.com
Is Gus Edwards Playing Today vs. Buccaneers? Fantasy Implications for Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill
Thursday night football remains a thorn in the side of fantasy managers. With so little time between games, it’s hard for players to recover from any injuries. Gus Edwards played for the first time since 2020 in Week 7. But on a short week, he drew a questionable tag...
profootballnetwork.com
2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Bo Nix Adjusting His Perception
We’re at the stage of the 2022 season where most 2023 NFL Draft prospects have already shown who they are. But that doesn’t mean we don’t learn new things about prospects each Saturday. Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko is back this week, with a watchful eye on familiar and unfamiliar developments through the prospect lens.
profootballnetwork.com
Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue | NFL Draft Scouting Report
Purdue has been competitive in the Big Ten West in recent years, and Aidan O’Connell, with his 2023 NFL Draft scouting report, is deserving of credit in that conversation. Especially down the stretch in 2021, O’Connell drew lots of attention with his production. But how does O’Connell translate to the NFL level, and how does he factor into the 2023 QB class?
Comments / 0