Fantasy Football Cut List Week 8: Russell Wilson, AJ Dillon, and Chase Edmonds No Longer Roster Worthy

Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Raheem Mostert surprising mid-week downgrade should raise fantasy owners eyebrows
The Miami Dolphins backfield has been led by an unlikely option. Veteran running back Raheem Mostert has undergone a career resurgence and has become the Dolphins RB1. Mostert rose to prominence during his time with the San Francisco 49ers. At times, he has the leading force in their backfield. Just...
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 8 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. While it has been slowly happening the last few months, it happened officially this past Tuesday. My twin daughters turned 11.
profootballnetwork.com
DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Can Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady bounce back from their Week 7 disasters? We think one of them will. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 8: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
James Robinson rips Jaguars, Doug Pederson on first day with Jets
Newly acquired Jets running back James Robinson seems to be saying good riddance to the team that gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL News Mailbag: Which Contenders Will Make Trades and Which Losing Teams Can Make the Playoffs?
Every week, we take questions from our readers for our Friday NFL news mailbag. This week, we’re trying to figure out which teams might bolster their playoff squads with trades, which losing teams can make the playoffs, and which players seem like locks to be traded. To submit questions...
Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Trade Deadline Plans
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay weighed in on the possibility of the team making another splash move.
profootballnetwork.com
Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Be Less Reckless
PFN’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline break down Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his first game back from a concussion. They discuss how Tua needs to be more careful and how those extra yards he fights for may not be worth it in the long run. You can...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
profootballnetwork.com
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Trade Deadline: Kendrick Bourne to Packers, Albert Okwuegbunam to Giants, and More Deals That Make Sense Before Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is just days away, and we’ve already seen plenty of player movement. Deion Jones, Robbie Anderson, Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Johnathan Hankins, and Robert Quinn were all dealt in the past two weeks or so. There should be more action before the Nov. 1 deadline,...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Inactives Tonight: Are Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards, and Mike Evans Playing During Thursday Night Football?
Thursday Night Football tonight is an interesting matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come home and will try to stop their losing streak when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. Let’s take a look at the NFL inactives for the game tonight. What did each team’s final injury report look like on Wednesday, and who is set to be out for this crucial matchup?
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Week 8: Are Leonard Fournette and Jonathan Taylor Players To Target?
With Thursday Night Football in the books, it’s time for the fantasy football trade analyzer as we digest what happened last night and look ahead to what we might see on Sunday. It was an intriguing Thursday night, with players on both sides having big games, but who stands out as a potential player to trade for or away?
profootballnetwork.com
Top NFL DFS Lineup for Thursday Night Football: For Buccaneers vs. Ravens, Can We Trust Gus Edwards, Mark Andrews, and Tom Brady?
If you’re playing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL DFS lineup for Thursday Night Football in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
profootballnetwork.com
College Football DFS Picks, Friday, Week 9: Don’t Miss Out on Holton Ahlers, C.J. Johnson, and Isaiah Winstead
Two college football games headline the Friday night slate and night No. 2 of 27 straight days with football on. Secure your top college football DFS picks with our primer ahead of the ECU vs. BYU and Louisiana Tech vs. FIU games on Friday. Friday Week 9’s College Football DFS...
Comments / 0