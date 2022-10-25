ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week

Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Golf Digest

Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes

On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
profootballnetwork.com

Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

James Robinson to practice Wednesday, Jets plan to "take it slow"

New York Jets running back James Robinson will practice on Wednesday. Robinson will practice on Wednesday after being acquired via trade earlier in the week from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets plan to "take it slow" with Robinson to see where he is at. What exactly that means for his potential workload against the New England Patriots in Week 8 is unclear. Robert Saleh said he expected Robinson to be a "really good complement" to Michael Carter. Our models expect Robinson to handle 9.8 carries against the Patriots.
NEW YORK STATE
profootballnetwork.com

The Atlanta Falcons Are the Most Interesting Team in the NFC South

PFN’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline break down the NFC South and all of its problems. However, the Atlanta Falcons may be a sneaky good team that will continue to find ways to win. Could Atlanta even go so far as winning a bad NFC South division and making it to the playoffs?
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Not Even Davante Adams Could Help the Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers season, for lack of better words, has been abysmal. After everything we’ve seen from Aaron Rodgers this year, it’s possible that not even Davante Adams could help this team win games. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy