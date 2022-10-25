Read full article on original website
Giants trade Kadarius Toney to Chiefs: Here’s why Brian Daboll says Joe Schoen made the move
Brian Daboll values dependability. Kadarius Toney was far from dependable during his time with the Giants. And so it is that Toney is no longer a member of Daboll’s team. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Even though Daboll didn’t come out and say it Thursday, it’s...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Was Tua Tagovailoa rusty against the Steelers? Why has the offense been inconsistent? Why not take the field goal Sunday night? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
Detroit Lions sign former special teams ace to replace Bobby Price
The Detroit Lions lost one of their best special teams players to a season-ending knee injury last week. On Tuesday, they added one of their former special teams aces to take his place. The Lions signed safety C.J. Moore off the Houston Texans practice squad to their 53-man roster, one...
James Robinson rips Jaguars, Doug Pederson on first day with Jets
Newly acquired Jets running back James Robinson seems to be saying good riddance to the team that gave him his first opportunity in the NFL.
Browns’ Nick Chubb vs. Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Which team has the best running back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s an interesting discussion with a fairly simple answer. Between the Browns and Bengals, who has the best running back?. There probably aren’t many people who would argue that between the two teams, the answer is unequivocally Nick Chubb, the league’s leading rusher. While...
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
Lebron James trashes Dallas Cowboys ownership, switches allegiance to Browns
NBA legend Lebron James says he has ended his Dallas Cowboys fandom, and is now switching his allegiance to the
Kadarius Toney is gone, so here are 5 receivers Giants’ Joe Schoen could target before trade deadline
After trading away ineffective and unreliable wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday, could Giants general manager Joe Schoen trade for a receiver prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline?. Sure, he could. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But remember this: Schoen is building for the future, even...
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
College Football DFS Picks, Thursday, Week 9: Cameron Rising, Dalton Kincaid Form a Sound Duo
Securing your college football DFS lineup isn’t always the most straightforward task of the week. Especially with just three games on Thursday night, your selections must be nearly flawless to cash out. The three-game slate on Thursday, however, offers up plenty of easy selections as one game features high-octane offenses.
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
James Robinson to practice Wednesday, Jets plan to "take it slow"
New York Jets running back James Robinson will practice on Wednesday. Robinson will practice on Wednesday after being acquired via trade earlier in the week from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets plan to "take it slow" with Robinson to see where he is at. What exactly that means for his potential workload against the New England Patriots in Week 8 is unclear. Robert Saleh said he expected Robinson to be a "really good complement" to Michael Carter. Our models expect Robinson to handle 9.8 carries against the Patriots.
The Atlanta Falcons Are the Most Interesting Team in the NFC South
PFN’s Trey Wingo and Tony Pauline break down the NFC South and all of its problems. However, the Atlanta Falcons may be a sneaky good team that will continue to find ways to win. Could Atlanta even go so far as winning a bad NFC South division and making it to the playoffs?
Thursday Night Football Prediction and Pick for Ravens vs. Buccaneers Using Sports Betting Model
Following a week of outliers muddying the waters, this week’s Thursday Night Football prediction, unfortunately, has one of the season’s most unpredictable team’s on the docket in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady, who is trying to be half-pregnant as a player this year, has been the epitome of inconsistency.
Not Even Davante Adams Could Help the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers season, for lack of better words, has been abysmal. After everything we’ve seen from Aaron Rodgers this year, it’s possible that not even Davante Adams could help this team win games. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
