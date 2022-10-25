ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

NY Post investigating apparent disturbing Twitter hack, Hochul's campaign responds

NEW YORK CITY, (WRGB) — An apparent hacking attack on the New York Post is getting attention from Governor Kathy Hochul's team. Twitter users and Post readers Thursday morning were subjected to an onslaught of disturbing tweets and headlines, including racist and sexist comments as well as threats against Democratic politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and even President Joe Biden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Zeldin declares "we're winning" as Hochul shifts focus back to crime in final stretch

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York) held a news conference Monday alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James to tout her actions to reduce gun crime but during a Question and Answer session with reporters, conversation quickly turned to the upcoming Governor's race and polls that show Hochul's Republican opponent is closing in on her. The latest Quinnipiac poll showed Hochul just 4-points ahead of Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY/Long Island).
NEW YORK STATE
13 WHAM

Hochul, Zeldin squaring off for their only debate in increasingly tight governor race

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Lee Zeldin are set to square off in their first and only gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night, with the latest Quinnipiac Poll showing Hochul with just a four-point lead. While the race appears to be close, polls show less than 2% of voters remain undecided.
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait

Governor Kathy Hochul receives her seasonal flu shot and announces steps the NYS Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. (Governor Kathy Hochul/Flikr) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Hochul, Zeldin go head-to-head in one and only debate before Election Day

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — As the polls show a tighter gubernatorial race than New York has seen in years, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin went head-to-head Tuesday night in their first and only debate before Election Day.. The incumbent and the congressman made...
13 WHAM

Hochul-Zeldin debate: How much impact, just two weeks before vote?

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This debate comes just two weeks before election day -- and only a few days before early voting kicks off this Saturday!. Political watchers say -- since this exchange is coming so late in this campaign cycle - it may not have a big impact on voter opinion.
13 WHAM

Powerball prize balloons up to $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Since there was no jackpot winner last Saturday, October 22nd, the winning jackpot is increasing to an estimated $625 million!. The next drawing is Monday night. There were three million dollar winners, after matching 5 numbers. Those winners were in NY, South Carolina and Texas.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy