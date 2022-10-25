ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumour: Minnesota Wild Defencemen Could Be On His Way Out

If there is one surprise team right now, it is the Minnesota Wild. Not getting off to the hot start everyone expected, concerns surrounding their future are in question. One player to watch out for is Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. Depending on how the season goes, he could become a trade target around the deadline.
