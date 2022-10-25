Read full article on original website
KC Voices: Missouri taxpayers should be extremely concerned about Amendment 4
We’ve been asking members of the KC community to submit stories about their thoughts and experiences in all walks of life. If you’ve got a story you’d like to share with our readers, please send it to brock@thepitchkc.com for consideration. Today, former UMKC student Hayley Veilleux breaks down the complicated implications of Missouri’s upcoming Amendment 4 vote.
The Pitch’s guide to Missouri’s Amendment 3 and its vision for recreational marijuana
Missourians vote on Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana on Nov. 8. With Election Day so close, and early ballots already open, both recreational marijuana advocates and critics are asking voters to appropriately inform themselves on the issue before voting. While the most obvious outcome of this vote will be...
Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows
The Missouri Baptist Convention and Pro-Choice Missouri don’t often find themselves on the same team. Same for the Missouri NAACP and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. But this year, each is part of an ideologically scattershot constellation of organizations and elected officials that have come out of the woodwork in recent weeks to urge Missourians […] The post Opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment creating strange political bedfellows appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What you need to know about recreational marijuana on Missouri's ballot
ST. LOUIS — On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide on Amendment 3, which proposes to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana and the expungement of criminal records for certain marijuana-related offenses. It would also establish regulations for Missouri's recreational marijuana industry. Here's what you need to know about...
Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local
Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
Black Bear season wraps in Missouri for second year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26, 2022. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters...
Fact Finders: Did Eric Schmitt vote twice to sell Missouri farmland to foreigners?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re less than two weeks away from the mid-term elections. One of the political ads in high-rotation is one from Trudy Busch Valentine. Our viewer Mike wants to know, if Eric Schmitt is the Attorney General of the state, how could he have voted to sell farmland to China? Is this true?
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
What the recreational weed amendment means for Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. – As November 8 approaches, those debating whether or not Missouri should legalize recreational cannabis are speaking up. KOAM’s Segun Bamidele has the latest. If passed, the constitutional amendment will remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of 21.
Retired conservation worker raises concerns about certain Missouri unstaffed shooting ranges
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. — A former Missouri Department of Conservation worker is raising safety concerns about an unstaffed shooting range near Marshall, along with other concerns at certain shooting ranges across the state, after years of trying to raise the issues internally with department officials. Meanwhile, a top conservation...
Missouri senator says laws should have already been in place to prevent shooting at CVPA
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
Opinion: Marijuana Amendment 3, Wrong Turn For Missouri
In the histories of great states, there are crucial crossroads. In Missouri, Amendment 3 is a wrong turn down the wrong road at the wrong time. This measure vastly expanding Missouri’s marijuana monopoly goes too far. In 2018, Missourians approved medical marijuana, which was sold to us with safeguards...
Missouri man pleads guilty to his part in distributing 1150 pounds of meth in $4.1 million conspiracy
A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Markus Michael A. Patterson, 39, of Grandview, pleaded guilty...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
Law enforcement leaders in Missouri oppose Amendment 3
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri could join the growing number of states legalizing recreational pot on November 8, but law enforcement leaders in the Show Me State call Amendment 3 dangerous for Missouri. Both Missouri Sheriff’s United and the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have come out in opposition. They want...
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
Worker killed in Missouri bridge collapse identified
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon. Connor Ernst, a 22-year old from California, Missouri, was pouring concrete when the bridge collapsed. Ernst and three other construction workers were trapped in a...
Missouri voters will decide whether to hold a convention to overhaul the state constitution
Every 20 years, Missouri voters are asked if the state constitution needs an overhaul. There have been six conventions resulting in four constitutions during the state's history. The current one from the 1943 constitutional convention. Prof. Robynn Kuhlmann, author of "Show Me Missouri Politics: A Guidebook to the Missouri Constitution,"...
Constitutional amendments would change Missouri's governing document
With much attention focused on high-profile candidates, this November’s ballot also presents voters with five questions concerning our Missouri Constitution. Asking around in recent weeks, many citizens seem to be unaware of this, or maybe have at least heard of the one about marijuana. About opinions in the Missourian:...
