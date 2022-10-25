ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
rolling out

White House confirms video of Kamala Harris discussing vaccine is fake

The new age-old adage is to not trust everything you see on the internet. As first shared in November 2021, the Associated Press once again explained the video of Kamala Harris claiming most people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are vaccinated has been doctored. If the sudden change of inflection...
Inside TheTruthSpy, the stalkerware network spying on thousands • TechCrunch

The leaked knowledge consists of name logs, textual content messages, granular location knowledge and different private system knowledge of unsuspecting victims whose Android telephones and tablets have been compromised by a fleet of near-identical stalkerware apps, together with TheTruthSpy, Copy9, MxSpy and others. These Android apps are planted by somebody...
Misleading claims? Elon Musk led Tesla Faces US CRIMINAL Probe

US prosecutors are investigating whether or not Elon Musk Tesla Inc. made deceptive claims. US prosecutors are investigating whether or not Tesla Inc. made deceptive claims in regards to the capabilities of its Autopilot driver help system, based on an individual conversant in the matter. The Justice Department’s Washington and...
Apple Supplier Grapples with Covid Flare-Up in iPhone City

Foxconn is seeing a “small number” of Covid circumstances at its essential campus in China, because the world’s greatest maker of iPhones goals to keep up manufacturing. Foxconn Technology Group is seeing a “small number” of Covid circumstances at its essential campus in China, because the world’s greatest maker of iPhones goals to keep up manufacturing amid tightening restrictions in one of many nation’s largest cities.
Apple iOS Emulator Case Probes Fair Use Factors During Argument

An Eleventh Circuit panel on Wednesday grappled with how copyright regulation’s 4 honest use components apply to a dispute between. and an organization that creates an emulator of Apple’s iOS iPhone working system. An legal professional for Apple, which misplaced its copyright infringement claims in opposition to Corellium...
Lockheed, Red Hat team up to help small platforms handle large AI workloads

WASHINGTON — As the Pentagon strikes towards equipping its forces with extra cell gear at higher distances and prioritizing artificial intelligence, Lockheed Martin is teaming with open supply tech agency Red Hat to equip small US navy platforms with superior software program designed to deal with elevated AI workloads, the businesses introduced Tuesday.
Ecovacs reveals robotic lawnmowner, floor cleaning robots

Ecovacs, a distinguished title on the planet of house service robots, is expanding its lineup with a robotic lawnmower and business ground cleansing robotic. The two merchandise are anticipated to reach in China subsequent yr, though pricing and North American launch dates are but to be decided. The robotic lawnmower,...
Florida researchers start to use AI to predict COVID waves

New COVID circumstances are choosing up once more in Florida, triggering concern the state will get hit with a winter wave prefer it has the final two years. Previously, circumstances picked up proper after Thanksgiving and surged to a peak in mid-January. Now, Florida researchers imagine they will get forward...
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
Summit explores role of ethics in development of artificial intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Universities around the globe are taking steps alongside main expertise firms to discover methods to bolster ethics training within the synthetic intelligence discipline according to an initiative supported by the Vatican. The effort seeks to assist these already working or aspiring to work within the tech...
