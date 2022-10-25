ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In

Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours

We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton artist creates painting for USPS stamp

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Stamps with ties to Lawton will soon be flying around the country, after a local artist was chosen by the postal service. Robert Peterson’s had a big year, he was added to four permanent national museum collections and now has painted the 46th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage stamp series.
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?

Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Is There Really A Difference Between The Lawton Walmarts?

I moved to Lawton in 2006, and the first thing I learned about this town was everyone calls the bigger Walmart the "ghetto" Walmart. Sixteen years later, it still perplexes me. Here's a simple truth. In the eyes of the average everyday Target shopper, every Walmart is a "ghetto" Walmart......
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Looks Like Another Car Wash is Coming to Lawton, OK.

Although it hasn't been 100% officially confirmed yet, it looks like Lawton, Fort Sill will be getting another car wash sometime soon. If you've been anywhere near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane you've probably seen all the construction going on. It's starting to take shape now and it looks like...A car wash.
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances increase Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday will be one of the warmer days over the next week, with a high of 75. However, a cold front will arrive Thursday night, this cold front will bring in more thunderstorm chances for Thursday evening and Friday. Some of these storms may produce tiny hail and strong winds.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Parents of child in accidental shooting arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a child who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Local bail bondsman Maxie Green arrested  for human smuggling

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Troubled Wichita Falls bondsman Maxie Green is back behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. According to the arrest affidavit, in January 2022, Texas Rangers began investigating Green after they received information about his involvement in smuggling Undocumented Immigrants (UDIs) from the border […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School. According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

LCF inmate sentenced for killing cellmate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility convicted of killing his cellmate has been sentenced. In September of last year, Aaron Stone got into a fight with his cellmate, Riley Walker. Stone told authorities that he knocked Walker unconscious before stabbing and beating him to death.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Mom jailed for pulling gun on son during argument

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman after she allegedly threatened to kill her son during an argument about a taillight. According to the arrest affidavit, on October 26, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., police were sent to the 1800 block of Huff Street for a family disturbance. The victim called the police […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy