wevv.com
Lane closure starting on Highway 41 in Henderson Thursday evening
Drivers who travel through Henderson, Kentucky, via Highway 41 should know about a lane closure that's starting on Thursdsay evening. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that one lane of US 41 North will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and continuing to 6 a.m. Friday. KYTC says...
wevv.com
Owensboro drivers asked to report pothole locations
Drivers who travel in Owensboro, Kentucky, are being asked to aid in the city's "War On Potholes." The City of Owensboro put out its annual request for pothole reports on Friday, urging drivers who travel the city's streets to help target problem areas. Starting on Oct. 31 and continuing through...
14news.com
wevv.com
Crash involving semi shuts down intersection on Evansville's southeast side
Crews are currently working to clean up after a crash on the southeast side of Evansville. A witness at the scene of the crash told us that it happened at the intersection of Vann Avenue and Washington Avenue, and that a semi-truck and an SUV were involved. It's unclear at...
wevv.com
Semi overturns in Perry County
Developing news out of Perry County, Indiana Thursday morning. The Perry County Sheriff's Office said the entrance ramp to I-64 Eastbound at State Road 37 was closed around 4 a.m. due to an overturned semi. After about three hours, the sheriff's office said the wreck had been cleaned up and...
14news.com
Dispatch: No injuries after two crashes involving multiple vehicles on Epworth Rd.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A lane of Epworth Road is back open after two accidents closed it down. According to dispatch, responders were dispatched to Epworth Road just south of State Road 66 near the Deaconess Gateway campus in Newburgh. Officials say the call came in around 7:08 p.m. Dispatch...
14news.com
Evansville man gifted with at-home wheelchair ramp following serious crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Aug. 27, a car sped through a stop sign, hitting Skip Chamberlain’s dump truck and flipping it on its side. Chamberlain’s dump truck hit a pole and he was rescued by first responders. After his story circulated on social media, an Evansville nonprofit...
wevv.com
Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage
Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
Free Spanish class offered by HPD officer
Henderson Police Department announced it will be hosting its very first, Spanish-Speaking Citizens Academy, for free!
wevv.com
League Stadium in Huntingburg is going through renovations
League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana is installing new seating. It's the first such renovations since 1991.
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns residents about tax warrant scam
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents say they have been contacted about a phone call and letter they received regarding a tax warrant. Some residents received a letter...
Central City Police notes uptick in calls for suicide
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve recently noticed an increase in community calls for suicide. The police department says to reach out to those you know are in need. “If you know of anyone who needs help or has made any suicidal statements or attempts PLEASE reach out to […]
14news.com
Oak Hill Road closing for road repair
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
14news.com
Car rolls over during crash in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say a car rolled over Monday night. It happened just after 8 p.m. at at New Harmony Rd. and Church Ln. Deputies say just one car was involved, but they didn’t say if anyone was hurt.
wevv.com
McLean County Public Schools addresses rumors of threat at high school
Education officials in McLean County, Kentucky, are addressing rumors of a school threat. McLean County Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Burrough issued a joint message with Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, and said that the rumors were unsubstantiated. According to Supt. Burrough's statement, the rumors indicated that a threat was happening on Friday...
14news.com
Henderson Chamber hosting downtown trick or treating
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Trick-or-treating hours have been announced for the annual event in downtown Henderson. Officials with the Chamber of Commerce say it will be Monday, October 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be in the business district along Main Street.
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
hot96.com
3,2,1 BOOM Watch Kentucky Bridge Implosion-It’s Awesome
It was the end of an era in one part of Kentucky as locals say goodbye to this 92-year-old bridge. We've got a video of the implosion and it's incredible. The SpotTsville Bridge is located on US Hwy 60 west heading into Henderson. It runs over the Green River and was built in 1930. For as long as I can remember the bridge was never a favorite of anyone. It was always super sketchy and scary to drive or ride over. It was a bit too narrow and looked like it could fall apart at any given moment.
wrul.com
Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County
Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
