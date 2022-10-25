Read full article on original website
The Prime Minister’s billionaire father-in-law says Sunak ‘will do his best for the people of the UK’
Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, the billionaire IT mogul, N.R. Narayana Murthy, has been dubbed ‘the Bill Gates of India’. Worth over £3.9 billion (ranking as the 654th richest person in the world), the father of Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, is the founder of Infosys, India's second-largest software giant.
Meet the elite, chic circle of youngsters behind Rishi's premiership
One in, one out. This has been the requiem of the Tory party over the past few months. And in that spirit, Rishi Sunak’s top team was spotted descending on Downing Street yesterday morning, via the back door. As Liz Truss's team moved out, the fresh-faced, keen-eyed and sharp-minded Sunak team was already taking charge. His policy-shapers, also known as Special Advisers - or ‘Spads’ to those in the know - are the unsung, key decision makers of Parliament. Younger than your average MP, their trajectory is a two-year training under an MP or Peer after university, then a few years at a think-tank or an NGO, and next a job as a policy adviser in Parliament. This is their rite of passage into the uppermost echelons of British politics. But actually, despite lesser fame, they have more power than many MPs, and crucially, more access to Rishi. Tatler takes a look at Rishi's team of brainboxes ready to run the country.
Rishi's cabinet: everything we know about their elite education
Outrage engulfed Westminster yesterday when The Sutton Trust revealed that two thirds of the newly appointed cabinet were privately educated. ‘Making the most of Britain’s talent regardless of background must be a priority’, Sir Peter Lampl declared in the Times. Though one Labour insider told Tatler, ‘we clearly have a long way to go until state school pupils feel like they can get to the heart of Government’, a senior insider Tory commented, ‘Don’t we want clever and well educated people running the country?’
Sarah, Duchess of York denies claims she assisted The Crown producers
According to the Mail Online, Sarah, Duchess of York, has denied claims that she 'made repeated contact' with The Crown production team. A source reportedly told the paper that Sarah had been in touch with producers, apparently offering advice and ‘background information’ as a ‘show consultant’.
Rare Aston Martin favoured by James Bond goes up for sale, but there’s a catch
Aston Martin meets IKEA in the latest vintage car news as an original 1964 DB5 goes up for auction. And the catch? You'll have to build it yourself. We all know the trials and tribulations of assembling furniture at home: lost nails and ‘missing’ parts standing in the way of seamless construction. But what about building a 1960s Aston Martin in your garage? Engine, wheels and seats in separate boxes and engineer-catered instructions to lead you through.
