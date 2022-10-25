ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFB

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Above Ground: Cemetery Experience To Take Place On All Saints Day

Kristi Munzing, from the Cathedral of St. John, joined News15 at Noon to share about the above ground cemetery tour happening on All Saints Day. The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist hosts Above Ground: A Cemetery Experience November 1, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Saint John’s Cemetery located behind the Cathedral (515 Cathedral Street). \
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Carencro events: Crow Fest and Veterans Celebration

Haili Schott, a Volunteer with the Carencro Cultural District, and Leslie Prejean, who is on the Carencro Veterans Memorial Committee, joined News15 at Noon to share two wonderful events happening in Carencro. The first is a free family friendly Halloween event and the other is a Veterans Celebration coming up in November.
CARENCRO, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Chemical reaction in cleaning supplies causes building fire

BATON ROUGE - A building along North Boulevard was saved by its sprinkler system Tuesday afternoon when cleaning supplies had a chemical reaction and started a fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the A1 Professional Services building along North Boulevard was saved by the sprinklers that completely extinguished the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA

