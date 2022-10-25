Read full article on original website
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
What time does the Halloween Parade in downtown Baton Rouge start?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Fifolet Halloween Parade returns to downtown Baton Rouge this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 29. Here’s what you need to know before going. This year’s theme is “Fifolet’s Believe It or Not.” The nonprofit 10/31 Consortium says krewes, local businesses, and organizations will throw candy from floats to crowds dressed in their best Halloween attire.
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
Above Ground: Cemetery Experience To Take Place On All Saints Day
Kristi Munzing, from the Cathedral of St. John, joined News15 at Noon to share about the above ground cemetery tour happening on All Saints Day. The Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist hosts Above Ground: A Cemetery Experience November 1, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Saint John’s Cemetery located behind the Cathedral (515 Cathedral Street). \
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
Carencro events: Crow Fest and Veterans Celebration
Haili Schott, a Volunteer with the Carencro Cultural District, and Leslie Prejean, who is on the Carencro Veterans Memorial Committee, joined News15 at Noon to share two wonderful events happening in Carencro. The first is a free family friendly Halloween event and the other is a Veterans Celebration coming up in November.
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
Hurricane Ida direct housing program extension approved by FEMA. Which parishes included in extension?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Direct Housing program for Hurricane Ida survivors was extended by six months. FEMA approved the extension on Oct. 20 after receiving a request in September from the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). After approval, FEMA said the program is now set to end on August 29, 2023.
Head To Opelousas For A Fright! 2nd Annual Haunted House Taking Place Through Halloween
Layne Herpin and Saige Vasseur, joined News15 at Noon to share about a scare-tastic event taking place in Opelousas. St. Landry Parish Government announces its Second Annual Haunted House. This FREE three-day event takes place at the Yambilee Building (1939 W Landry St.) in Opelousas from Saturday, October 29 through Monday, October 31 from 6 pm-9 pm.
Where to find the Red Stick Farmers Market every week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People looking for fresh fruits and veggies in Baton Rouge are in luck — there are four weekly farmers markets now operating. The Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA) says there are four markets selling fresh produce and goods in different spots in the city. Shoppers can find local fruits and vegetables, honey, gelato, prepared foods, jams, jellies, and more.
The Soul II Soul Tours musical in Baton Rouge, LA May 12th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Soul II Soul Tour presale code is now available to our members! This is a great chance for you to buy The Soul II Soul Tour musical tickets ahead of the general public. You don’t want to miss The Soul II Soul Tour’s show in Baton Rouge do...
The 28th Annual Holy Ghost Catholic Church Creole Festival is coming up
Fried food dinners, gospel night, a 5k run, Corey Ledet zydeco and a parade are just some of the things happening between November 4 and 6 in Opelousas. Lena Charles discusses the upcoming festival and what people need to know ahead of the fun time.
North Boulevard building fire sparked by chemical reaction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Firefighters responded to a building fire sparked by a chemical reaction from cleaning supplies Tuesday evening. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at A1 Professional Services on North Boulevard at 7:25 p.m. where smoke was seen coming from the building. Crews found the sprinkler system activated and several floor mats, mop heads and other items smoldering, according to BRFD.
Where to get rid of old medications on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, and the Baton Rouge Health District are asking Louisianians who have unused or expired prescription drugs to drop them off on Saturday. Fall 2022 Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a semi-annual event...
West Feliciana teen takes first deer with crossbow
Ashlynn Culley, 17, recently killed her first deer, a 6 point, taken with a crossbow in West Feliciana Parish. Culley has been hunting with her dad since she was about 8.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. According to the investigators, one person was transported to the hospital for injuries. His condition is reported to be stable.
Threatening letter forces increased patrol at local middle school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baker Middle School had an increased police presence Thursday due to a threatening letter. According to Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn, police were informed of the letter by the Louisiana State Police on Wednesday. The middle school did have an increased patrol, but...
