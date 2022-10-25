First on CNN: Most people feel socially connected as Covid-19 precautions ease, but many still need support, survey finds

A suspect is in custody after allegedly hijacking a New York City bus Thursday morning with "what appeared to be a firearm," police officials said. The 44-year-old man allegedly ran in front of the bus with what appeared to be a gun just after 7:30 a.m. in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens, New York Police Department officials said. After he boarded the bus, the driver "immediately" opened all the doors so passengers could get off, NYPD Deputy Chief John Clune said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO