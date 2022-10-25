ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Scam Alert: SHIB and DOGE on Cardano Might Be Honeypots

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu Sets New Milestone in This Long-Term Metric: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, Price Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
WASHINGTON STATE
u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Makes Massive Comeback: Crypto Market Review, October 25

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Investors Are Massively Shorting Ethereum, and There Are 3 Reasons Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Here's Exactly Why Bitcoin Is Rising in Last Few Days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Mina Protocol (MINA) Rallies by 10%, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

1.3 Trillion SHIB Moved in 858 and 420 Billion Lumps, Here's What's Happening

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
u.today

Bonds.org: Game-changers in Cardano Decentralized Lending

Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Pumps 20% and Outperforms SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Bullish or Bearish? Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Trading Is in Deep Freeze

New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
u.today

XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy