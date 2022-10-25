Read full article on original website
XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
Ripple Released 3 Billion XRP from Escrow in Q3, Here's What Happened to Most of Them
Ripple has not stayed away from the disclosure period and has submitted its Q3, 2022, report. As we learned from the document, 3 billion XRP were released from the crypto company's escrow accounts in the three months between July and September. However, acting in line with its intended policy to...
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
Instant access to capital is the foundation of all innovation in DeFi. Liquid cash loans fuel the dreams of visionaries who dare to initiate change and drive technological progress forward. Luckily, with the Vasil hard fork, the same financial opportunities are now available on the Cardano ecosystem. Bonds.org is a...
Bullish or Bearish? Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin Trading Is in Deep Freeze
New York-headquartered multinational investment management and financial services company Morgan Stanley has noted that Bitcoin trading is currently in a state of a deep freeze in its report. A recent number of Bitcoin units haven’t moved or traded over the past six months. The share of unmoved supply currently stands...
XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
