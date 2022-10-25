Read full article on original website
XRP Forms First “Golden Cross” in Months, BitBoy Says ADA Listing on FTX May Threaten Cardano, Bitstamp Brings SHIB to U.S.: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. XRP forms its first "golden cross" in months: details. On Oct. 23, market watchers could see XRP's daily moving average (MA) 50 crossing above the MA 200 for the first time in 15 months. This chart pattern is known as "golden cross," which is regarded as a long-term bullish indicator. The last time XRP’s "golden cross" was spotted was on July 17, 2021, and was followed up by a 176% price rally later. Analysts and traders usually interpret the golden cross as a sign of a defined uptrend. Since trend-following traders may be more inclined to buy after the most recent cross, this could lead to further price gains.
Dogecoin Price Jumps 13% as Elon Musk Twitter Deal Nears Conclusion
Whale Parts with 3.3 Trillion SHIB, Now Holds Zero Coins: Details
Scam Alert: SHIB and DOGE on Cardano Might Be Honeypots
KNC Price Spikes as Whales Add 20% of Supply, 67% Rise Might Happen: Details
XT.COM Lists POINT In Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of POINT on its platform in the main & Web3 zone and the POINT/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-10-28 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit POINT for trading at 2022-10-27 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals...
Aptos "Solana Killer" Airdrop Triggers Record High of Daily Transactions on This Chain
400 Million DOGE Moved to Binance in One Hour, Here's What's Happening
London is the Next Station for The Internationally Overarching Blockchain Summit
As the Most Prodigious and the Largest Blockchain & Crypto Conferences Hub, Blockchain Economy Summit has just successfully finished its Most Global Blockchain Event Ever in Dubai, UAE on 4-5 October, 2022 with more than 3000 profoundly gratified attendees from 74 countries all over the world. Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit hosted dozens of sponsors like GARI, Chingari, NAGAX, Codego, Point Network, Gton Capital and many more at this astounding 5th Edition of the Blockchain Economy Summit. The Main Stage of the Conference welcomed many of the high-quality speakers who are experts in blockchain and crypto industry such as Vas Modinos, Services Solution Lead at Microsoft and Founder of Blockready, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC and Guest of Honor of the Conference with his Opening Keynote Speech, Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Founder of Chingari, Ivan Liljeqvist, Founder of Moralis, Entrepreneur and Software Developer, Ramia Farrage, MC, Senior Producer and Presenter, Forbes, Benjamin Bilski, German Serial Tech Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of NAGA, Forbes 30 Under 30, Alena Afanaseva, Co-founder and CEO of BeInCrypto, Adrian Zduńczyk, Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest and many more who have shared their expertise and knowledge with an academy-level speech. It’ll be incomplete without mentioning Titan the Robot, the Blockchain Economy Summit Ambassador, King of the Robots, a stunning and awe-inspiring piece of technology who attracted the BE audience from thin air and had people crying with laughter at his hilarious antics at this Epic Round of the Blockchain Economy Summit in Dubai.
SHIB Shares Mysterious Teaser, Here's What Community Thinks
Cryptocurrency ETFs Record Worst Debuts in History
According to a Friday report published by the Financial Times, cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds that were launched in late 2021 have had an extremely underwhelming year. In fact, they now account for five of the seven most disastrous ETF debuts in history. The thematic cryptocurrency's funds were unlucky enough to launch...
Massive XRP Whales Move More Than 150 Million Tokens in Minutes
According to cryptocurrency whale tracker Whale Alert, Ripple (XRP) whales have moved more than 158.71 million tokens in just three transactions. Per the tweet, the largest transaction is worth more than $32.63 million, at the time of writing, with over 68 million XRP tokens on the move. Furthermore, the second-largest...
BlazeSwap Launches DEX on Flare With Automated Delegation
A new protocol addresses the liquidity ecosystem of Flare (FLR) and attempts to introduce a new way to motivate FLR holders to delegate their stakes to price oracles. BlazeSwap goes live on Flare, optimizes delegators' rewards. According to the official announcement shared by the team of BlazeSwap, the first-ever open-source...
Polygon (MATIC) Now Supported by BitPay: Details
Stone Ridge Launches Accelerator Program for Bitcoin
New York-based asset manager Stone Ridge has introduced a new start-up accelerator called In Wolf's Clothing (Wolf). It will be focused on supporting Bitcoin-related applications, according to a Wednesday report published by TechCrunch. The accelerator will welcome up to 12 teams to New York each year in order to work...
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 14,267%, XRP Accounts Nearing 4.35 Million, Robinhood Enables XLM, XTZ and AAVE Transfers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 14,267%, price recovers. Shibburn’s data from yesterday demonstrated a huge burn rate spike by 14,267%, with the number of destroyed tokens not massive. According to Shibburn, around 14.07 million tokens — worth roughly $155 at that time — were sent to dead wallets. Meanwhile, SHIB’s market cap has also touched the $6 billion mark for the first time in 17 days. At the same time, the meme coin’s price saw a 7% surge to $0.000011, which followed after Luxembourg-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp listed it for customers in the U.S. At the moment of writing, however, SHIB lost its gains and is changing hands at $0.00001071.
Whales Respond to SHIB Price Surge with Astonishing Fund Movements
Dormant Pre-Mine ETH Whale Stirs After 7.2 Years: Details
Toncoin (TON) Listed by People's Exchange KuCoin
Toncoin (TON) is among the top performing altcoins in October 2022: recent technical releases are followed by crucial listing announcements. Aссording to the official announcement shared by The Open Network (TON) team, its core native cryptocurrency, TON, is listed on top-tier CEX KuCoin. Earlier this year, KuCoin Ventures,...
Binance (BNB) Launches Crypto Creepers Educational Activities on Halloween
Binance (BNB), the largest cryptocurrency ecosystem in the world, shares the details of its massive Halloween-themed education series, Crypto Creepers. This initiative is designed to "take the creepy out of crypto." Binance (BNB) introduces unique edutainment series, Crypto Creepers. According to the announcement shared by the team of global cryptocurrency...
