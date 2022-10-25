ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Millions missing from fund to support Oklahoma rehab centers

(KTEN) — Six years ago, Oklahoma voters passed State Question 780 and State Question 781, which changed certain drug-related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. The legislation promised to shift the money that was saved on sending people to jail invest in drug rehabilitation centers. But six years later, no...
OKLAHOMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Rural internet service getting a big boost in Oklahoma

(KTEN) — Oklahoma's USDA Rural Development Office has announced more than $85 million in grants and loans to bring high-speed internet to rural and tribal areas across the state. "We need high-speed internet at an affordable cost," said Randi Baker. "I work from home, so high-speed internet is very...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off

ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
KANSAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy