Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drought disrupts "irreplaceable" Mississippi River shipping corridor
St. Louis, Missouri — The Mighty Mississippi might need a new nickname. North of Memphis, the river looks more like a desert than a river, as barge traffic up and down the crucial corridor is slowed or stranded amid a historic drought. Paul Rohde, who represents the river's shipping...
Industrial waste, ‘forever chemicals,’ contaminate popular Alabama waterway
The river connects to several popular central Alabama summer destinations.
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
kosu.org
USDA awards nearly $90 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award nearly $90 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents, farms and businesses across 14 counties. Counties will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program to help connect Oklahoma residents, farms, businesses and schools to...
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KFOR
Heads up Oklahoma! Tracking our next potential big storm system down the road!
Looking down the road…the jet stream is showing another strong upper low developing to the west later this week. If this forms there might be another big storm system for Oklahoma next weekend! It all depends on the exact track of the upper low. This is still many days out and things will change but the pattern is favorable. Watching!
KTEN.com
Millions missing from fund to support Oklahoma rehab centers
(KTEN) — Six years ago, Oklahoma voters passed State Question 780 and State Question 781, which changed certain drug-related crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. The legislation promised to shift the money that was saved on sending people to jail invest in drug rehabilitation centers. But six years later, no...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
altoday.com
Amendment three aims to change powers of clemency of Alabama governors
Under current law, the Governor of Alabama may grant a reprieve or clemency to a prisoner who has been sentenced to death. It is common to see convicted murderers ask the Governor to commute their sentence of death to life in prison. This seldom happens, but it has happened in the past.
abandonedway.com
Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma
I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
KHBS
Millions of dollars to keep people out of prison, jail in Oklahoma is nowhere to be found
Tens of millions of dollars that were supposed to keep people out of prison or jail in Oklahoma are nowhere to be found. Back in 2016, a state question, approved by voters, required money that would have been spent on housing inmates with low-level drug offenses to be redirected toward drug rehab and other care.
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons while hunting from "sundown to sunup," wins $10,000 prize
A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state's ecology. Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which...
KTEN.com
Rural internet service getting a big boost in Oklahoma
(KTEN) — Oklahoma's USDA Rural Development Office has announced more than $85 million in grants and loans to bring high-speed internet to rural and tribal areas across the state. "We need high-speed internet at an affordable cost," said Randi Baker. "I work from home, so high-speed internet is very...
Packing heat and pumping gas, Texas voter defends gun rights
At a gas station in Houston, David Blanco fills up the tank of his car, a Glock 19 pistol clearly visible on his left hip. The experience marked David deeply.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas high school construction class builds two-story cabin to auction off
ERIE, Kans. — It may be years before they can own their own home — but some high school students in southeast Kansas already have experience building one. “As we started the project, students really bought into the fact they got to help design it and I’ll admit that the design being a two-story design was a lot. But the students rose to the challenge in that they never said ‘no, can’t do this,'” said Eric Craft, Teacher.
‘I’m disappointed that they didn’t let us know ahead of time’: Customers frustrated after ONG fixed gas price plan deadline passes
Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) offers a Voluntary Fixed Price Plan to customers every year, but some say they were never told, and now the deadline has passed.
CBS News
566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0