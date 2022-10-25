Read full article on original website
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
‘Rock the Rim’ Event Founder Vogelgesang Joins ESPN Sioux Falls
The Trevor's Legacy Foundation's 'Rock the Rim' event in partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce is coming up on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. On the Thursday edition of Overtime with Jeff Thurn and Bert, we visited with the founder of the Trevor's Legacy Foundation, Roxanne Vogelgesang. Here is the...
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
What St. Francis ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ Event Is All About
Imagine, it's a bitterly cold day, you've been walking around for hours with all your earthly possessions stuffed into a backpack, which seems to get heavier with every step. Steps which are increasingly difficult because your shoes are so worn out and ill-fitting. Your simple wish is somewhere warm to...
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!. Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are...
Win 4 Tickets to Saliva at South Dakota’s Royal River Casino
Saliva is making their way to the Royal River Casino in Flandreau, South Dakota for a November 12th, 2022 concert. Sign up below for a chance to win 4 tickets to the show!. Here's another special offer: Tickets in rows A & B are $60/ticket, and include 1 Meet 'N Greet Pass and 2 Free Drink Tickets.
How Sioux Falls ‘Sleep Out’ Is Raising Homelessness Awareness
Every January a statewide 24-hour homeless survey is done. The 2022 South Dakota statewide homeless count revealed that here in Sioux Falls, the number of homeless persons was 407. In South Dakota - in January!. If you knew that sleeping outside on the cold ground for one night could help...
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day
Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin, Minnesota last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
Looking For Halloween Spirit? Take A Look At The Scariest Town
Have you ever heard about one of the scariest towns in the country called "Salem?" Not Salem, South Dakota...It's not as scary as this historic city. You might need your magic broomstick and spell book when you travel to Salem in Massachusetts this Halloween. Goblins, ghouls, and yes witches roam this spooky town. Do you dare to explore this eerie city?
Fall Season Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Weekend
If you have a bunch of expired or unused medications in your home, you certainly don't have to wait until Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to take your stuff to a disposal site. But as a reminder that day is this Saturday, October 29th. According to the 2019-2020 National Survey on...
