Sioux Falls, SD

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
BROOKINGS, SD
South Dakota Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Murder in Austin

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A South Dakota man was sentenced today to 15 years in prison for a murder in Austin, Minnesota last year. 19-year-old Miguel Nunez earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree unintentional murder charge in connection with the death of 45-year-old David Harris. He was shot to death in his Austin home on July 5 of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped two other second-degree murder charges against Nunez.
AUSTIN, MN
Looking For Halloween Spirit? Take A Look At The Scariest Town

Have you ever heard about one of the scariest towns in the country called "Salem?" Not Salem, South Dakota...It's not as scary as this historic city. You might need your magic broomstick and spell book when you travel to Salem in Massachusetts this Halloween. Goblins, ghouls, and yes witches roam this spooky town. Do you dare to explore this eerie city?
SALEM, SD
