Calcasieu Parish, LA

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur

Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Asking for Assistance in October 27 Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of South Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana on October 27 at 12:24 AM.
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Assistance in October Vehicle Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On October 27, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 3200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana that occurred between October 22 at 1 PM and October 25 at 8 AM.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Charges of Alleged Contractor Fraud, Exploitation of the Infirmed, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested for Multiple Charges of Alleged Contractor Fraud, Exploitation of the Infirmed, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 27, 2022, that between July and October 2022, the CPSO and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints about John L. Foreman, 60, of Lake Charles, Louisiana DBA Foreman Construction.
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit

Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Vehicle Theft After Allegedly Taking Her Boyfriend’s Vehicle Without Permission. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 20, 2022, that on October 9, 2022, deputies responded to Grand Marais Road in Roanoke, Louisiana to investigate a report of auto theft.
Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer

Two Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Domestic Abuse Battery, One Also Charged with Resisting an Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 14, 2022, at around 10:30 p.m., deputies were summoned to an address on North Gallaugher Road in Jennings, Louisiana, in connection to a domestic disturbance.
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Arrest 2 and are Searching for 2 Others in Connection with Rash of Vehicle Burglaries. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 4, CPSO Vehicle Investigative Unit (VCIU) detectives received several complaints of various vehicle burglaries and the theft of an SUV in a neighborhood off Nelson Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in Lake Charles Nightclub Hit-and-Run Investigation. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 17, 2022, that it is investigating a hit and run that occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the 11th of September, at a nightclub on Common Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Edgerly DeQuincy Road Closure Near Bud Bennett Road Beginning October 18

Edgerly DeQuincy Road Closure Near Bud Bennett Road Beginning October 18. Dequincy, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on October 17, 2022, that Edgerly DeQuincy Road, located 1 mile north of Bud Bennett Road and 3.5 miles south of Pine Forest Road near DeQuincy, Louisiana, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, October 18th, until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20th.
Video Gaming Expo and $15,000 “Esports Throwdown” to Take Place in Lake Charles October 21-22

Video Gaming Expo and $15,000 “Esports Throwdown” to Take Place in Lake Charles October 21-22 Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Unified Esports Association announced that on the weekend of October 21 and 22, 2022, the Deuces Wild: Esports Throwdown event will take place at the L’Auberge Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana, bringing area gamers a chance to battle for over $15,000 in cash and merchandise prizes.
