ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Halifax Academy football team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
athleticbusiness.com

Former High School AD Charged with Stealing Coaches' Stipends

A former athletic director at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Fla., has been arrested and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly collecting stipends meant for coaching work she didn't actually perform. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, an investigation by The...
PORT ORANGE, FL
Enjoy Orlando

What is your Orlando alternatives?

Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINTER PARK, FL
fox35orlando.com

Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats

Orlando's LGBT+ Center canceled an upcoming Halloween edition of their popular Drag Queen Story Hour for children over safety concerns due to a planned disruption from a number of white-nationalist and other extremist groups. The Halloween program would have been hosted by local drag performer Bridgette Galore on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Center. The daytime event was already sold out in advance, according to Center staff. The decision was made to cancel the Drag Queen Story Hour on Monday after Center Director George Wallace was alerted by local officials, Equality Florida and the Anti-Defamation League of coordinated disruption and intimidation being planned by a number of white-nationalist and extremist groups, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Posts on social media claimed a crazy-quilt of members from the Patriot Front, Proud Boys, White Lives Matter, National Socialist Movement, Goyim Defense League and National Socialist Front were all set to converge on the Center. Center staff elected to cancel the event with concerns for the safety of attending children and families foremost in mind.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

New subdivision will add 48 homes to Ocoee

The property is located at 2199 West Road, within the city of Ocoee Orange County Joint Planning area and sits on 5.08 acres of land. The Ocoee City Commission approved the annexation, comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and large scale preliminary subdivision plan for the Isaak Malka property during its Oct. 18 meeting.
OCOEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy