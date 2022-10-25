Read full article on original website
Daytona Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Halifax Academy football team will have a game with Father Lopez High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
athleticbusiness.com
Former High School AD Charged with Stealing Coaches' Stipends
A former athletic director at Atlantic High School in Port Orange, Fla., has been arrested and charged with grand theft, official misconduct and organized scheme to defraud after allegedly collecting stipends meant for coaching work she didn't actually perform. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, an investigation by The...
What is your Orlando alternatives?
Which cities are you considering if you’re forced/decide to move away from Orlando? Right now I’m considering Atlanta since I can get my 2 car garage and there’s a truly international airport which will make traveling slightly cheaper."
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
Rita’s Italian Ice to Open Kissimmee Location
When asked why he chose to begin franchising with Rita’s, Mr. Panchal says, “We recently sold our liquor business after 15 years and I decided to make a change in my life and try something new.”
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
click orlando
Dr. Phillips Center to give over 1,200 students, families opportunity to experience ‘Hamilton’ musical
ORLANDO, Fla. – In an effort to give back to the community, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will be treating more than 1,200 people with a “Hamilton” experience. Now, thanks to the efforts of the Dr. Phillips Center, private donors, corporate sponsors, and city...
firstsportz.com
“Heartbreaking!” High School QB from Orlando dies in a crash as he attempted to help a car that was stuck on the side of the road
In devastating news coming from Orlando, Florida, an 18-year-old high school quarterback has been reportedly been killed this Sunday when he was helping a motorist stuck by the road. Another car crashed into his truck when he stopped to help the aforementioned stuck driver. At the scene of the collision...
Multiple counties in Central Florida are holding job fairs today for those looking for employment
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of job opportunities available for those looking to apply around Central Florida. CareerSource Central Florida is hosting a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair for those seeking job opportunities or looking to serve in the community. The hiring event will take place in...
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Opens in Winter Park, Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced the relocation of its Winter Park restaurant, which is now open for business. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005993/en/ Ruth’s Chris Steak House announced its newest location in Winter Park, which is now open for business. It is located at 480 N. Orlando Avenue (Suite 100), bringing an unmatched dining experience to the area in its new 7,840-square-foot restaurant. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox35orlando.com
Chances of development increases for 2 disturbances in the Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have increased odds of developing. The first is a trough of low pressure stretching from the eastern Caribbean Sea northward to the southwestern Atlantic. As of Thursday morning, chances of developing are at 40% over the next five days and a subtropical depression could form while the system initially moves northward and then meanders to the west or southwest of Bermuda.
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
click orlando
Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard. The Melbourne Airport Authority approved the $8.9 million sale of 55 acres of land for the project, which is space...
KEM, Ledisi and Musiq Soulchild bring their 'Soul II Soul' tour to Orlando next spring
Music, Concert, Addition Financial Arena, Jazz, R&B, Soul, KEM. Ledisi, Musiq Soulchild,
Orlando-area Drag Queen Story Hour canceled due to neo-Nazi threats
Orlando's LGBT+ Center canceled an upcoming Halloween edition of their popular Drag Queen Story Hour for children over safety concerns due to a planned disruption from a number of white-nationalist and other extremist groups. The Halloween program would have been hosted by local drag performer Bridgette Galore on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Center. The daytime event was already sold out in advance, according to Center staff. The decision was made to cancel the Drag Queen Story Hour on Monday after Center Director George Wallace was alerted by local officials, Equality Florida and the Anti-Defamation League of coordinated disruption and intimidation being planned by a number of white-nationalist and extremist groups, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Posts on social media claimed a crazy-quilt of members from the Patriot Front, Proud Boys, White Lives Matter, National Socialist Movement, Goyim Defense League and National Socialist Front were all set to converge on the Center. Center staff elected to cancel the event with concerns for the safety of attending children and families foremost in mind.
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
Central Florida Expressway Authority to hold public meeting on SR 429 improvements
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Expressway Authority is inviting the public to attend an informational meeting on a proposal for a new interchange near southwest Apopka. The proposed interchange would connect Binion Road to State Road 429 in an effort to provide better access to drivers. >>>...
orangeobserver.com
New subdivision will add 48 homes to Ocoee
The property is located at 2199 West Road, within the city of Ocoee Orange County Joint Planning area and sits on 5.08 acres of land. The Ocoee City Commission approved the annexation, comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and large scale preliminary subdivision plan for the Isaak Malka property during its Oct. 18 meeting.
