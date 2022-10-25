Orlando's LGBT+ Center canceled an upcoming Halloween edition of their popular Drag Queen Story Hour for children over safety concerns due to a planned disruption from a number of white-nationalist and other extremist groups. The Halloween program would have been hosted by local drag performer Bridgette Galore on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Center. The daytime event was already sold out in advance, according to Center staff. The decision was made to cancel the Drag Queen Story Hour on Monday after Center Director George Wallace was alerted by local officials, Equality Florida and the Anti-Defamation League of coordinated disruption and intimidation being planned by a number of white-nationalist and extremist groups, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Posts on social media claimed a crazy-quilt of members from the Patriot Front, Proud Boys, White Lives Matter, National Socialist Movement, Goyim Defense League and National Socialist Front were all set to converge on the Center. Center staff elected to cancel the event with concerns for the safety of attending children and families foremost in mind.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO