Russian envoy to Lebanon: We have significant military coordination with Iran
Russia has been cooperating militarily with Iran to prevent “takfiri ideology from spreading in Syria.” Alexander Rudakov, Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on LuaLua TV (Bahrain) on Oct. 18. By takfiri, he means a Muslim who wrongly excommunicated a fellow Muslim, which is punishable by death according...
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
Israel signs maritime border deal with Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday signed the U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Lebanon, following its approval by the Cabinet earlier in the day. “This is a tremendous achievement for the State of Israel and for the government of Israel,” said Lapid at the beginning of the special Cabinet meeting, according to a statement from his office.
Israeli defense minister to meet Erdogan in Turkey
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, according to a statement from Gantz’s office. Gantz arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, marking the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to the country in more than a decade.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
US sanctions, designates 14 Iranian entities and officials for role in cracking down on protests
The U.S. on Wednesday announced sanctions and other designations on 14 Iranian entities and officials, in an effort to hold Iran accountable for its crackdown on the ongoing protests against the regime nationwide. Marking 40 days since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested Sept. 13...
In rare rebuke, Russian chief rabbi accuses senior defense official of antisemitism
(JTA) — In an usual move, a chief rabbi of Russia has accused a senior defense official of antisemitic hate speech in connection with the war in Ukraine, and a spokesperson for the rabbi warned of the onset of “a new era in Russia’s relations with Jews.”
Israeli High Court rejects challenges to Lebanon sea deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday threw out four legal challenges to a landmark maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, clearing a major hurdle for the deal that could mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two countries. The court did not immediately release its reasons...
Washington can’t find a path forward in Iran nuclear talks, says a senior Israeli official
The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should...
Ukraine braces for more power cuts, as Russia hits call-up target
Four million people across Ukraine have been hit by power cuts due to Russia's bombing campaign, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday, as officials in the capital Kyiv warned of "unprecedented" outages. As a result, energy company DTEK, the operator for the Kyiv region, warned Friday that Russian strikes meant it would have to introduce "unprecedented" power cuts there to prevent a complete blackout.
US, Israeli civilian and military officials discuss cooperation alongside Israeli president’s visit to DC
For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, American and Israeli civilian and military officials met in Washington, D.C., as part of the Joint Political-Military Group (JMPG) on Tuesday. The meeting came as Israeli officials accompanied Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the U.S. this week. According to...
Syria: Israel struck multiple targets near Damascus
The Israeli Air Force struck multiple targets in the Damascus area early on Thursday, according to Syrian state media. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) report did provide further details, but according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a U.K.-based group dedicated to monitoring the war in Syria, the strikes targeted weapons and ammunition depots and positions of Iran-backed militia forces and Hezbollah near Damascus International Airport.
Large shipment of Iranian drones reaches IRGC in Syria
Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sent a massive supply of Iranian drones to its proxies in Syria, according to an Oct. 23 report by the Syrian opposition website Euphrates Appeal Media Network (Nida Al-Furat) shared with JNS by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). The shipment...
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Herzog and Biden stress US-Israel closeness ahead of nailbiter elections in both countries
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli president Isaac Herzog had a message and stuck to it: Israel and the United States are on the same page no matter who wins elections in both countries next month. “We have elections in Israel, and you’re having midterm elections in the United States,” Herzog...
US ambassador: America’s ‘love affair with Israel’ trumps concerns over structure of next Israeli government
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, fresh off a trip to Washington for the Israeli president’s visit, addressed the American Jewish community on Friday morning in a pre-Shabbat briefing. Nides, who joined the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said he...
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Watchdog: Illegal Palestinian construction in Judea Samaria skyrockets by 80%
Illegal Palestinian construction in the Israeli-controlled regions of Judea and Samaria, known collectively as “Area C,” increased by 80 percent over the past year, according to a new report by Israeli NGO Regavim. According to the report, titled “The War of Attrition,” 5,535 illegal Palestinian structures have been...
