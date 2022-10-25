Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Saudi Arabia approves Chinese broker VCGL as first and only to conduct dealing, advising, custody
Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a subsidiary of the second largest online broker by total trading volume in Hong Kong, Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), has secured initial licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. The brokerage will be the very first and only licensed corporation in...
financefeeds.com
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner resigns, CFO takes lead
Crypto exchange BitMEX announced the allocation of new leadership roles following the departure of its chief executive officer Alexander Hoeptner. BitMEX has promoted auditing veteran and its chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as its new CEO. He has originally joined the exchange in May 2021 with nearly a decade of experience as partner at auditing and consultancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
financefeeds.com
TransactCould launches white label FX, CFD, Crypto platform powered by TraderEvolution Global
“We are very excited to be part of the retail trading revolution to deliver reliable and quality solutions to brokers, who in turn, can deliver next level experience to their underlying clients.”. Singapore-based fintech TransactCloud has launched a software-as-a-service white-label trading platform powered by TraderEvolution Global’s software solutions. TransactCloud...
financefeeds.com
What Is Staking In Cryptocurrency And How Does It Work? A Staking Guide
The ways one can navigate the world of cryptocurrencies keep expanding. Whether you are new to the game, or a full-blown expert, crypto staking may still be the way to go. We’ve prepared your ultimate staking guide with everything you need to know. The ways one can navigate the...
financefeeds.com
Binance launches fiat on-/off-ramp services in LATAM
Latin America is about to see a new launch of on-/off-ramp services delivered by a partnership between embedded fintech and payment infrastructure Inswitch with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange company Binance. The new on-/off-ramp services will allow people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Latin America as the region...
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
financefeeds.com
FOREX.com launches PlayMaker in MENA region to avoid emotional trading mistakes
The company has also launched its “0 Commission” campaign to promote a new pricing structure that allows investors to get into trading stocks more easily, in addition to a new set of equities in Mexico. FOREX.com has introduced an expansion to its Trading Plan tools in the MENA...
financefeeds.com
CQG taps Lime Trading for execution on US exchanges and dark pools
CQG has expanded its partnership with Lime Trading in order to integrate its front-end trading platforms into Lime’s back end for trade execution. The move gives CQG institutional and retail clients the ability to access Lime’s low-latency execution services and gateways to a full range of U.S. exchanges and dark pool venues for equity trading.
financefeeds.com
IG class action lawsuit in Australia: Was IG too laissez-faire with its retail clients?
IG Markets, the ASIC-authorized FX and CFD brokerage subsidiary of IG Group, has become the target of a civil class action on behalf of thousands of investors who lost an estimated $800 million trading contracts for difference (CFDs). The figure of $800 million was put forward by the Australian Securities...
financefeeds.com
Bitpay integrates ERC-20 tokens backed by Polygon network
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced the addition of support to payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. The alliance enables Bitpay consumers to buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the app later this week. In particular, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network.
financefeeds.com
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
financefeeds.com
FCA wants to tackle greenwashing with new proposals to protect ESG-labelled instruments
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed an anti-greenwashing package intended to protect consumers and improve trust in sustainable investment products. New measures include investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG’, ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used. The proposal is...
financefeeds.com
Swissquote adds stocks listed on Dubai Financial Market
Swissquote has connected to the Dubai Financial Market to allow its clients’ access to DFM listed securities as the leading Swiss bank and online brokerage continues to expand its product offering. The extensive range of asset classes includes stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies, with Swissquote’s AUC standing...
financefeeds.com
XTB net profit hits $50 million as revenues doubling in Q3
Poland-based Forex and CFDs broker XTB has reported its final results for Q3 2022 ending September 30, 2022. The report showed improved metrics after seeing revenues and customer numbers fall back in the previous year from the heights of 2021 as the pandemic trading boom fizzled out. In the three...
financefeeds.com
Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages
Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
financefeeds.com
FTX to launch its own stablecoin soon, says Sam Bankman-Fried
The stablecoin market is welcoming a new player soon. Crypto exchange FTX is reportedly working on its very own stablecoin, founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a recent interview with The Big Whale . The crypto billionaire, who has emerged as the savior of the digital asset industry, confirmed...
financefeeds.com
eToro continues acquisition spree, buying Bullsheet
Israeli social trading network eToro has acquired the portfolio management business Bullsheet to further enhance the customer experience through greater visibility into their eToro accounts. The financial terms of the deal were not shared publicly. The deal marks the broker’s second acquisition in two months, the latest of which was...
financefeeds.com
AKO Markets Review – Is AKO Markets Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our AKO Markets review today to learn all you need to know about AKO Markets before signing up with the broker (akomarkets.com) AKO Markets is getting huge fame nowadays. High security and one of the best customer care opportunities make this brokerage platform superior and recommendable among all brokers. All users feel convenient while executing trades here. Thereof, it is important to share its key amenities in this AKO Markets review.
financefeeds.com
Binance needs clarity on crypto sanctions against Russia, says exec
Binance’s newly appointed sanctions executive said the exchange needs more clarity over the recent sanctions targeting Russian users. “We do obviously follow all the EU sanctions, but there is room for improvement when it comes to clarity. We are trying to follow sanctions as they are. The challenge is not overdoing, doing what you’ve been told. The regulation has to be clear,” Chagri Poyraz, told Cointelegraph in an interview.
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#10: Advanced Markets’ Aratovskaya on credit, MT5, pre-hedging
The tenth episode of the FinanceFeeds Podcast hosted by our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev is out. On the other side was Anya Aratovskaya, VP of Institutional FX at Advanced Markets Group, the provider of Direct Market Access (DMA) liquidity, credit and technology solutions to the foreign exchange, energy, precious metals and CFD markets.
Comments / 0