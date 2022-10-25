Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Saudi Arabia approves Chinese broker VCGL as first and only to conduct dealing, advising, custody
Valuable Capital Financial Company (VCFC), a subsidiary of the second largest online broker by total trading volume in Hong Kong, Valuable Capital Group Limited (VCGL), has secured initial licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia. The brokerage will be the very first and only licensed corporation in...
financefeeds.com
Avenue Securities enhances US brokerage for Brazilians with STT’s trading technology
Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, has tapped trading technology provider Sterling Trading Tech (STT) to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets. The Miami-based broker was founded in 2018 and has dedicated itself to Brazilian investments abroad, having...
financefeeds.com
IG class action lawsuit in Australia: Was IG too laissez-faire with its retail clients?
IG Markets, the ASIC-authorized FX and CFD brokerage subsidiary of IG Group, has become the target of a civil class action on behalf of thousands of investors who lost an estimated $800 million trading contracts for difference (CFDs). The figure of $800 million was put forward by the Australian Securities...
financefeeds.com
Bitpay integrates ERC-20 tokens backed by Polygon network
Crypto payment service provider Bitpay announced the addition of support to payments in ERC-20 tokens on the Polygon network. The alliance enables Bitpay consumers to buy, store, swap and spend MATIC within the app later this week. In particular, BitPay app holders will have access to spend other ERC-20 tokens including USDC, DAI, ETH and WBTC on the Polygon Network.
financefeeds.com
FinanceFeeds Podcast Ep.#10: Advanced Markets’ Aratovskaya on credit, MT5, pre-hedging
The tenth episode of the FinanceFeeds Podcast hosted by our Editor-in-Chief Nikolai Isayev is out. On the other side was Anya Aratovskaya, VP of Institutional FX at Advanced Markets Group, the provider of Direct Market Access (DMA) liquidity, credit and technology solutions to the foreign exchange, energy, precious metals and CFD markets.
financefeeds.com
CQG taps Lime Trading for execution on US exchanges and dark pools
CQG has expanded its partnership with Lime Trading in order to integrate its front-end trading platforms into Lime’s back end for trade execution. The move gives CQG institutional and retail clients the ability to access Lime’s low-latency execution services and gateways to a full range of U.S. exchanges and dark pool venues for equity trading.
financefeeds.com
CQG teams up with NUTS Finance on institutional crypto infrastructure
CQG, a provider of technology for integrating market data, technical analysis and trade routing, has joined forces with blockchain development lab NUTS Finance to launch “Optio Research.”. The new venture is Web3-based innovation lab focused on developing decentralized cryptocurrency infrastructure and trading solutions for institutional investors. Specifically, Optio Research...
financefeeds.com
FOREX.com launches PlayMaker in MENA region to avoid emotional trading mistakes
The company has also launched its “0 Commission” campaign to promote a new pricing structure that allows investors to get into trading stocks more easily, in addition to a new set of equities in Mexico. FOREX.com has introduced an expansion to its Trading Plan tools in the MENA...
financefeeds.com
Spectrum Markets hires Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk after launching turbo trading for crypto
“The regulatory challenges are constantly increasing, but the introduction of 24/5 turbo trading for cryptocurrencies at the beginning of May alone, as the first European trading venue, shows how far Spectrum has come here.”. Spectrum Markets has appointed Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk to monitor and promote all aspects...
financefeeds.com
Swissquote adds stocks listed on Dubai Financial Market
Swissquote has connected to the Dubai Financial Market to allow its clients’ access to DFM listed securities as the leading Swiss bank and online brokerage continues to expand its product offering. The extensive range of asset classes includes stocks, ETFs, funds, bonds, derivatives, and cryptocurrencies, with Swissquote’s AUC standing...
financefeeds.com
SEMPSA JP taps Aurus to offer tokenized precious metals
Aurus, the blockchain platform specializing in tokenizing precious metals, has inked strategic partnership with Spanish good delivery precious metals refinery SEMPSA JP. SEMPSA JP taps Aurus blockchain protocol to offer digital tokens backed by gold and silver to its network of bullion dealers. Specifically, it will enable five precious metals dealers working with SEMPSA JP to sell tGOLD and tSILVER tokens to the broader retail market via their e-commerce stores.
financefeeds.com
Refinitiv launches customer onboarding solution with real-time checks
Refinitiv has launched a digital onboarding solution to help businesses streamline their approach to onboarding customers. The onboarding solution introduced by LSEG subsidiary’s offers a fully configurable user interface, which allows organizations to provide a branded product application process that can be delivered via the web, mobile and via API.
financefeeds.com
TransactCould launches white label FX, CFD, Crypto platform powered by TraderEvolution Global
“We are very excited to be part of the retail trading revolution to deliver reliable and quality solutions to brokers, who in turn, can deliver next level experience to their underlying clients.”. Singapore-based fintech TransactCloud has launched a software-as-a-service white-label trading platform powered by TraderEvolution Global’s software solutions. TransactCloud...
financefeeds.com
Singapore bans trading crypto with leverage, bonus, and credit cards
Singapore is rolling out new regulations that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies. The rules were published in two consultation papers on Wednesday and would stop crypto firms from offering leveraged trading to retail customers. Additionally, the proposal prevents crypto providers from accepting payments via credit cards, and requires them to keep customer assets segregated from their own operational funds.
financefeeds.com
Cryptosat raises $3 million to launch satellite into space for bulletproof cryptography
Cryptosat has successfully completed a seed raise of $3 million as it prepares to launch a Trusted Execution Environment in space,. The private round was led by Cryptosat co-founders Yonatan Winetraub and Yan Michalevsky, who were joined by Protocol Labs (known for backing Filecoin and developing IPFS), Inflection, GoAhead Ventures, DoraHacks, and founders of Phala Network.
financefeeds.com
AlgoTrader rebrands to Wyden to focus on digital asset trading and orchestration technology
AlgoTrader, the provider of algorithmic trading software to automate trading strategies in crypto, forex, stocks and derivatives, seems to have given in to digital assets. The firm has rebranded to Wyden, reflecting the company’s ambition to grow beyond being a pure OEMS software vendor. By adopting a unified single-brand...
financefeeds.com
Binance launches fiat on-/off-ramp services in LATAM
Latin America is about to see a new launch of on-/off-ramp services delivered by a partnership between embedded fintech and payment infrastructure Inswitch with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange company Binance. The new on-/off-ramp services will allow people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies in Latin America as the region...
financefeeds.com
Payback Ltd Review – A Reliable Fund Recovery Firm
Read our Payback Ltd review today to learn all you need to know about Payback Ltd before using their fund recovery services (payback-ltd.com). The supporting pillar for a victimized trader nowadays is Payback Ltd. It provides an opportunity to all persons who had faced defeat in their career or had dealt with any online fraud. It allows users to get their lost funds without any sort of irrelevancy. That’s why it is important to share every aspect of Payback Ltd. To know about various attributes, read the below-described content in this Payback Ltd review.
financefeeds.com
CFI Financial sponsors Mubadala Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, has taken another leap in expanding its client base through a new partnership with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is returning from 16-18 December 2022 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu...
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
Comments / 0