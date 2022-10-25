ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalkaska, MI

Dale Lantzer from Kalkaska Climbed Mount Kilimanjaro after Several Setbacks

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RaLh_0iljsHqe00

Dale Lantzer lives in Kalkaska and is a mountaineer, always seeking adventure, falling in love with climbing a few decades ago.

“I’ve done all the major volcanoes on the West Coast, Mount Whitney, and probably 40 mountains in Glacier National Park climbed in Colorado and Utah all over,” explained Dale Lantzer.

At age 65, with years of mountaineering under his belt, Lantzer h

as dealt his fair share of setbacks, from two knee surgeries to the most recent shoulder injury.

“I was on an approach to a mountain climb, and I slipped on a river crossing and tore my rotator cuff,” said Lantzer. “The rest of the two-week vacation and climbing, I only had one arm to climb with, which is difficult for a mountain climber.”

Dr. Henry Goitz, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon out of the Detroit Medical Center, is Lantzer’s Doctor. He says Lantzer had a very large tear, close to what they consider a massive tear.

This wasn’t going to stop Lantzer. He already had a trip planned to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

“He had a lot of pain and function loss, so both of those had to be regained to make the trip,” said Dr. Goitz.

After a few months, Lantzer took on Mount Kilimanjaro.

“I had nothing but doubts. I was really nervous climbing. Not many people my age that attempt something in that altitude” said Lantzer.

But lantzer did it, reaching the summit with his family after eight days of climbing.

“We were probably a couple of thousand feet above the clouds. The clouds were all orange and pink,” explained Lantzer. “When we reached the summit ridge, we could see like almost all of Africa, 360 view. We could see over the Serengeti Plains, and it was just incredible.”

Lantzer is proving you are only as old as you think.

“He is a motivation for those who want to do something,” said Dr. Goitz. “That’s why I love what I do. I’m not sure I’m ever going to stop because it’s fun. It’s fun to see people like this do these things.”

Lantzer’s next climbing adventure is back to Glacier National Park this summer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Up North Voice

Forest Service shuts down Camp 10 pier

MIO – The Camp 10 fishing pier has been shut down indefinitely. The Huron-Manistee National Forest announced today it is closing the Camp 10 Pier on the Au Sable River due to numerous structural deficiencies. While the west pier is closed, the boat launch and the pier located on...
MIO, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse County 911 Dispatcher Recognized at Times Square Ceremony

Real-life heroes are getting some recognition on a national stage, including a 911 dispatcher from northern Michigan. Times Square in New York is the scene for an awards presentation Friday – all part of an effort to formally designate October 28th as “National First Responders Day.” Governor Whitmer already made the same proclamation for the state of Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Whiskey Co. Announces Major Expansion and New Headquarters

Now a northern Michigan whiskey and bourbon maker is planning a major expansion project, thanks in part to funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The Traverse City Whiskey Company is planning on a 20 million dollar investment for building a new facility in Elmwood Township, just across the border in Leelanau County. The expansion will create 100 new jobs, and it’s supported by a grant from the 750-thousand dollar grant from the Michigan Development Program.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument

Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

She Cooks- at the Cook’s House with Chefs Jen Blakeslee and Eric Patterson

Sid Simone ventures to the Chef’s House in Traverse City to find some of the secrets of Chef Jen Blakeslee’s minimalist cuisine. Blakeslee and Patterson realized they could provide fine-dining in Blakeslee’s hometown of Traverse City and opened a restaurant that seats only 25 people, with an intention to emphasize the importance of locally grown and foraged foods.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

TART Trails Acme Connector Officially Open

TART Trails announced the Acme Connector is officially open, even though it isn’t done just yet. It runs east towards the Acme Meijer, allowing for an easy entrance point with a parking lot. This connects TART trails and Acme but also allows safe and easy access to businesses. Organizers...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Rotary Club Recognizes “Purple Pinkie” Day

This month you might “think Pink” for Breast Cancer Awareness, but another good cause has some people seeing purple. The Traverse City Rotary Club is observing Purple Pinkie Day. The purple pinkie is the signal in many countries that children are getting the polio vaccine: marked purple so no child gets inoculated twice.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Veteran Benefit Fair in Grayling Connects Vets to Resources

Northern Michigan veterans were able to explore benefits available to them at the Northern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair in Grayling. Sixty-four vendors were there to speak on everything from education and healthcare to employment. Their resources were there for both veterans and their family members. The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency...
GRAYLING, MI
9&10 News

Spooky Safe: Tips for Parents, Kids, and Drivers for a Safe Halloween

Spooky ghosts and prancing fairies will be out haunting for treats on Halloween, and experts want to remind parents, kids, and drivers about being safe during the night. “Since Halloween falls on a Monday, it’s likely that festivities could start as early as the weekend and continue until Monday,” said AAA Auto Group Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. “We’re urging drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians all weekend long.”
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Housing Leaders Build Connections at Traverse City Summit

Community leaders here in northern Michigan are getting some support from partners across the state to address the housing shortage. The eighth annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is a two day event in Traverse City that’s bringing 200 stakeholders together in one place. “It’s really important to be able...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy