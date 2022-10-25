Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Thank you, Rihanna: After 6 years, she’s dropping a new single
Her latest single is featured in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Comments / 0