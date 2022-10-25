ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation

BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job

BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
BAKER, LA
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
BATON ROUGE, LA

