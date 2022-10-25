Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Mom claims son came home from school with concussion; BR teacher on leave amid investigation
BATON ROUGE - An elementary school employee was placed on leave while law enforcement investigates claims that a child ended up in a hospital after he was struck by a teacher. The mother of the student, a first-grader at La Belle Aire Elementary School, told WBRZ that the child was late to class and was trying to sit down when the teacher hit him in the head.
wbrz.com
Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job
BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Louisiana students in custody after racially motivated video circulates
The cell phone video displays students, who are White, using repeatedly racial slurs to refer to nearby African-American students. Authorities got ahold of the video and opened an investigation.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
wbrz.com
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
Louisiana teen convicted of kidnapping elderly couple he used to do yard work for
A grand jury found 18-year-old Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
brproud.com
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
an17.com
Two arrested in connection with string of business burglaries
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office Chief Jimmy Travis announces the arrest of Alvin Roy Phillips and Earl Duncan, Jr after a string of Dollar General burglaries were reported during the month of October. During the course of the investigations, detectives were able to positively identify the primary suspect as 50-year-old Alvin...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge home burned in early-morning fire Friday
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters found flames spewing from the roof of a home early Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the house fire around 5 a.m. on Maryland Street. Two residents escaped the flames before firefighters arrived. The department said no one was seriously hurt, but the...
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed overnight while crossing Nicholson Drive near Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - A person was hit by a car while trying to cross a street near Tigerland late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Nicholson Drive and East Boyd Drive, near LSU's campus. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the crash and died in the hospital sometime overnight.
Ascension Parish school briefly goes into lockdown for nearby vehicle pursuit; police release details
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26, due to law enforcement activity nearby, according to the Gonzales Police Department. According to Ascension Parish School System, the middle school went into lockdown around 2:25 p.m. because of a vehicle pursuit in the...
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
WAFB.com
Become a Miracle Maker during Mediathon with OLOL Children's Hospital
EBR school security chief resigns after just months on the job. Robert McGarner, head of security for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, has resigned, according to a school system spokesperson. 9News Daily AM Update: Friday, October 28. Updated: 6 hours ago. Matt Williams delivers your Friday morning headlines.
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man Wednesday who they say shot up a car, injuring an eight-year-old girl. Deputies say two separate shootings occurred on the 25000 block of Pardue Road in Springfield. The first, which happened on May 9, left no injuries. The other, on May 12, involved several shots fired at a car, which had an 8-year-old child inside.
WAPT
They were wrongfully convicted of a crime committed at the hands of a cop. Now, they are free
Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death row sentence. Kunta Gable,...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for burglary, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRPD is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges, officials say. Jyvontai Robertson,19, is wanted for simple burglary, theft of a firearm and illegal possession of stolen firearms. Robertson is 6′0″ tall, weighs 189 lbs., has black hair and black eyes, according to detectives....
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Driver in stolen vehicle attempts to elude authorities, crashes on Prescott at Joor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Wednesday (October 26) wreck on Prescott Road at Joor Road, and the incident may have involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 1:11 p.m., and according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office...
