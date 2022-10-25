Read full article on original website
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa
No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
KELOLAND TV
Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help
Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
Pork Giveaway Celebrating South Dakota Pork Producers
The South Dakota Pork Producers Council and Smithfield Foods are teaming up and organizing a pork giveaway in Sioux Falls on November 2, 2022. It's their Consumer Pork Giveaway at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds celebrating South Dakota pork producers. The giveaway will be on November 2, from 4:00 PM until...
Sioux Falls Restaurant Named ‘Best Chili in South Dakota’
What's the best thing about fall and winter? Chili, obviously. And If you're looking to celebrate by having a hefty bowl, you won't have to travel too far to find the best chili in the state, according to one website. For me, there's nothing better than a big bowl of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
KELOLAND TV
Meat theft ring busted, special university beer made
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 27 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. Police say a man was arrested...
KELOLAND TV
“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
KELOLAND TV
Realtor: Sioux Falls market less competitive as interest rates rise
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since 2002, mortgage interest rates have risen above 7% according to Freddie Mac. That’s a sharp increase from an average interest rate of 2.96% percent in 2021. For Fisher Sisters Real Estate co-owner Dana Fisher, that’s not surprising.
Get Ready To Scream Inside This Sioux Falls Car Wash For Charity
Halloween is one of the spookiest times of the year. But out of all the witches and vampires, there is nothing scarier than a dirty car. Luckily, Sioux Falls has plenty of car washes to choose from. Silverstar Car Wash is one car wash establishment that keeps your car clean....
Iowa Man Threatens to Shoot Sanford Employees with AK-47
An Iowa man gave Sanford employees in both Sioux Falls and Orange City Iowa quite a scare earlier this week. 60-year-old Ryan Betcke, from Granville, Iowa threatened to shoot Sanford employees on Wednesday according to the Sioux County Iowa Sheriff's Office. Dakota News Now is reporting the threat took place...
Sioux Falls to Witness Another Total Lunar Eclipse in November
Mother Nature is planning another celestial show for all the stargazers in the Sioux Empire in a couple of weeks. The final total lunar eclipse of the year is scheduled to happen during the early morning hours of (November 8) 2022. Trust me, you'll want to take a nap that...
Foodie Alert: The Gruff Plates + Pours in Brandon Is Now Open
If there is one thing you learn quickly about the people of the Sioux Empire, we love the opportunity to check out a brand-new restaurant. And lucky for us, we have another new one that we can take for a test drive out in Brandon. The Gruff Plates + Pours...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
Which Are the Best Christmas Towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
Ready or not, Christmas is just two months from today. You no doubt have some traditional things you'll be doing once again this holiday season, but if you're looking to switch things up a little this year, why not check out a new destination to start some new traditions?. Reader’s...
Of Course, Minnesota Has More Electric Cars Than South Dakota
You're driving down the road and see a car up ahead pulled over to the side. No emergency lights blinking. But the driver is on the phone. Hmmm! Engine trouble? Out of gas? Flat tire? Nope. No battery power. It's becoming more and more common to see electric vehicles stranded...
Want Free Sioux Falls Coffee To Start Your Tuesday? Here’s How
Starting your day with coffee always seems to put an extra pep in your step. Someone offering you free coffee, however, feels like you won the lottery. Well Sioux Falls coffee drinkers, it's your lucky day!. Lloyd Cos. is here to start your Tuesday on the right foot. They are...
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
KELOLAND TV
Still need Halloween candy? You might want to act fast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, Hershey’s and other candy manufacturers were warning of a Halloween candy shortage this year. Now that the holiday is just three days away, KELOLAND News is checking in with local retailers to see what last minute candy shoppers will be able to find.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at Halloween weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side. Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region. A record high temperature of 77...
What St. Francis ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ Event Is All About
Imagine, it's a bitterly cold day, you've been walking around for hours with all your earthly possessions stuffed into a backpack, which seems to get heavier with every step. Steps which are increasingly difficult because your shoes are so worn out and ill-fitting. Your simple wish is somewhere warm to...
