ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter accidents ahead: Hill Side Body is here to help

Okay, you’re not going to like what we are about to say: The official start of winter is less than eight weeks away. And we are almost six weeks into the period when snowflakes are possible anywhere in South Dakota based on past records. So, whether you want to hear it or not, the smart cookies among us are already making plans for winter in KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Vermillion’s cake lady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monica Iverson is well known in Vermillion. “I’m the cake lady. I’ve been the cake lady for years,” said Monica. For the past 27 years, Monica has been baking and designing cakes. “When my children were young, that’s kind of...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Meat theft ring busted, special university beer made

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, October 27 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:. A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. Police say a man was arrested...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

“Ears Up”: New SDSU beer hopping off the shelves

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Jackrabbit fans have an introduction to an exciting new product, just in time for hobo day. Earlier this week “Ears Up,” a new beer created by Fernson Brewing Company and South Dakota State University, was brought to stores and taps across both Brookings and Sioux Falls. The new brew has quickly become a fan favorite.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Still need Halloween candy? You might want to act fast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This summer, Hershey’s and other candy manufacturers were warning of a Halloween candy shortage this year. Now that the holiday is just three days away, KELOLAND News is checking in with local retailers to see what last minute candy shoppers will be able to find.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at Halloween weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is coming up on Monday. With a high of 64 in the forecast which is on the warmer side. Average temperatures for Halloween have a high of 53 and a low of 31 in the KELOLAND region. A record high temperature of 77...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy