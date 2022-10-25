Read full article on original website
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 26, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Brooke Bechard Alverio. Date of Birth 04/19/1989. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Grand Theft Pocket Picking >100K. Frank Doyle Booth.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
Florida Woman Finds A $1,000,000 Winner At BP Food Store
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Wendy Banuelos, 48, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Banuelos purchased
click orlando
Airport board votes to start sale for new Melbourne Crystal Lagoons project
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne officials voted Wednesday to bring another Caribbean-style lagoon to Central Florida — the work of Crystal Lagoons — right off of NASA Boulevard. The Melbourne Airport Authority approved the $8.9 million sale of 55 acres of land for the project, which is space...
fox35orlando.com
Brightline to begin testing train at higher speeds in Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brightline will begin testing its trains at higher speeds through northern Brevard County this weekend in preparation for its opening to Orlando, officials said in a news release. The area will see trains travel at 79 mph this month, but the speed will increase to 110...
New Developments: Lakoona Beach coming soon to the Melbourne area
MELBOURNE, Fla. — More than 56 acres of land will be transformed into a multiuse development with residential apartments, shops and more. Co-chairman and founder of Adelon Capital Jonathan Cohen said the property will be built around crystal lagoons, which are artificial lagoons with artificial beaches. The property is...
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 25
Michael John O’Haire of Vero Beach, Florida, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, friend, and lawyer, passed away October 3, 2022 at the age of 83. Michael was born in Buffalo, New York on February 8, 1939. His family moved to Vero Beach when he was in elementary school, where he later graduated from Vero Beach High School in 1956, alongside his high school sweetheart (and later wife), Shirley Smith O’Haire.
Multiple counties in Central Florida are holding job fairs today for those looking for employment
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of job opportunities available for those looking to apply around Central Florida. CareerSource Central Florida is hosting a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair for those seeking job opportunities or looking to serve in the community. The hiring event will take place in...
veronews.com
Two votes – one YES, one NO – to shape Vero’s future
This is our moment in time. This is our opportunity to leave Vero Beach better than we found it, and present future generations with a gift that will improve their quality of life for decades. This is our chance to enhance our already-special community by transforming 33 lagoon-side acres –...
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Fox 19
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - With colder nights and the holidays approaching, who doesn’t want to cut costs on their gas bill?. This season, qualifying Duke Energy Ohio customers may be eligible for a one-time $500 bill credit. To qualify for this credit, Duke Energy customers must be 65 or...
golfcourseindustry.com
Renovated, renamed Cape Club of Palm City set to reopen
The Cape Club of Palm City is set to open November 18 following an extensive renovation to both the golf course and clubhouse. Acquired by The Cape Club Collection in May of this year, the 18-hole golf course — which was formerly known as The Fox Club Florida — and its 16,500-square-foot clubhouse have undergone significant improvements since closing July 1. Located north of West Palm Beach, the renovated and rebranded facility will open as a premier private club.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
WESH
SpaceX pushes back Falcon Heavy launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Currently scheduled for a Tuesday, Nov. 1, launch from the Kennedy Space Center is the first SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch in three years. The launch was originally scheduled for the morning of Monday, Oct. 31, but it was rescheduled. The rocket was lifted upright on...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do This Week in Vero Beach, FL
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Vero Beach shares five things to do with your kids in Vero Beach and Sebastian, FL over the coming week. We always recommend confirming details before attending events. Here are Macaroni KID Vero Beach's picks for the five things to do in Indian River County with...
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
Cincinnati vs. UCF Prediction: Bearcats Head to Orlando for Pivotal AAC Showdown
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights American Athletic Conference game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
WLWT 5
Here's why you may see crews pulling cars from the Ohio River this week
Officials have pulled 10 vehicles from the Ohio River as part of a river cleanup operation. Cincinnati police said their criminal investigations section is working at the river to process the cars and make sure none are tied to a crime. The cleanup operation is aimed at helping preserve and...
