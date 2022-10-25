ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iran withholding bodies of protesters from families, UN says

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran’s treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed. “We’ve seen a lot of ill treatment … but also harassment of the families of...
Cypriot envoy says any maritime border dispute with Lebanon ‘easily’ resolved

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday to begin talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved. “There is no‮ ‬problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily,” said Cypriot special envoy Tasos...
Czech protesters call for new government, direct gas talks with Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague on Friday, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter. The demonstration on a national holiday in Prague’s main square was the third organised by...
Kosovo backs off from Serb car plate rule after West warnings

PRISTINA (Reuters) – Kosovo said it will delay a rule to confiscate cars owned by ethnic Serbs who refuse to use local car plates following criticism by Western countries that such a move may aggravate ethnic tensions. Kosovo has attempted a few times this year to require its Serb...
Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to Stockholm’s bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday. “We have to do our part...
Aurubis says was target of cyberattack

BERLIN (Reuters) – Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, said there had been a cyberattack overnight that has forced it to shut down its IT systems and disconnect them from the internet. “The IT systems are currently being examined,” Aurubis said on Friday, adding that it was reviewing the...
South Korea has not supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine, president says -Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said such a decision will destroy their bilateral relations. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
China says willing to communicate with US military but ‘red lines’ should be respected

BEIJING (Reuters) – China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but “red lines” remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should “respect China’s...
France’s Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties – Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s new prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said. The two leaders also agreed to meet in person next year,...
Airbus confirms it faces new bribery settlement over Kazakhstan, Libya

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus confirmed on Friday it is negotiating a fresh bribery settlement with French authorities over past dealings in Libya and Kazakhstan, extending record fines paid in 2020. The disclosure with its accounts came after prosecutors said earlier this week they were in talks with Airbus over...
UK has shown leadership on climate change, PM Sunak says

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday Britain had shown leadership on climate change, but it was right he focused on “pressing domestic challenges” rather than attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt next month. “The leadership that we have shown on the climate...
Canada’s Trudeau says clear action plan needed to address Haiti crisis

WINNIPEG (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. “I’m so pleased that...
Finnish and Swedish PMs assure commitment to join NATO together

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the Nordic neighbours’ prime ministers said on Friday. Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harbouring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups.
Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan set to march on Islamabad to demand snap polls

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gathered hundreds of supporters in the eastern city of Lahore on Friday to join a caravan of cars and trucks heading for the capital Islamabad to pressure the government into calling snap polls. Since being ousted in April...
Israel election polls predict Netanyahu just shy of victory

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Polls on Friday predicted Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would come within a single seat of an outright majority in his quest to return to power in next week’s election, the fifth in less than four years. Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges...
German Chancellor Scholz will visit China on Nov 4

BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit China on Nov. 4, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday, in what would be the first vist by a European Union leader to China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scholz is visiting China at the invitation of...
Danes on Baltic Sea island feel Russia-Ukraine war creeping closer

BORNHOLM, Denmark (Reuters) – When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark’s easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression. The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000...
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
Ryanair’s handling services call off strikes at 22 Spanish airports

MADRID (Reuters) – Workers at Azul Handling, the ground handling company servicing Ryanair in 22 Spanish airports, called off a plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, union USO said on Friday. USO said minimum services set by the...

