Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Pioneer Natural Resources to increase return targets for oil wells
(Reuters) – U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources will reshuffle its drilling portfolio next year to target wells with potentially higher returns, a move to boost productivity levels. The company will run about 24 to 26 drilling rigs, up from between 22 and 24 this year, and up...
104.1 WIKY
Fed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
(Reuters) – There is a greater chance of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates too far and tipping the economy into a recession, strategists and fund managers told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF). “The biggest risk is that the Fed overdoes it since inflation tends to react...
104.1 WIKY
US equity funds received biggest inflow in 18 weeks – Lipper
(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds received their biggest inflow in 18 weeks in the week ended Oct. 26, buoyed by hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes to combat the economic downtrend. U.S. equity funds obtained a net $7.9 billion in the...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Nitro Software receives $A430 million takeover bid
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian investment firm Potentia Capital Management has increased its offer for Nitro Software Ltd to $A1.80 per share, valuing the company at A$430 million, according to a statement on Friday. Potentia said the offer would be its final after an indicative $1.58 per share bid was...
104.1 WIKY
Glencore cuts zinc output guidance after production drops 18% in nine months
LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore produced 18% less zinc in the first nine months compared with the same period a year before, the company said on Friday as it trimmed its full-year output forecast by 6% due to knock-on effects of the Ukraine war. The forecast reduction was due to...
104.1 WIKY
Global oil giants rake in massive profits in third quarter
(Reuters) – Global oil-and-gas giants including Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Equinor posted huge profits in the third quarter, benefiting from surging energy costs that have boosted inflation around the world and hit consumers hard. Oil companies booked billions of dollars in profits as prices for crude, natural gas and...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Russia’s finance ministry cuts 2023 taxable oil expectations
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. Selling oil and gas has been one...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico’s Q3 economic activity points to 2.4% annual growth -finance ministry
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economic activity indicators in the third quarter point to economic growth in line with forecasts of 2.4% annual growth in 2022, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday. “The Mexican economy continues to grow with solid macroeconomic balances despite a challenging international...
104.1 WIKY
Imperial Oil quarterly profit more than doubles amid tighter energy supply
(Reuters) – Imperial Oil Ltd reported a jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, on the back of higher energy prices amid tighter global supplies. Oil companies are posting record profits amid higher prices and tight supplies on output cut decisions that were taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as market disruption from the war in Ukraine.
104.1 WIKY
Saudi’s Kingdom Holding company to maintain Twitter stake
CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding Company and the private office of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal said on Friday that they will continue their ownership of Twitter shares valued at $1.89 billion after Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media company, according to a statement tweeted by Prince Alwaleed.
104.1 WIKY
Qantas ‘disappointed’ at delays to Alliance Aviation deal approval
(Reuters) – Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd on Friday “expressed disappointment” at the country’s competition regulator delaying its final decision on the carrier’s acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has set the provisional date of its decision as March 20,...
104.1 WIKY
Air Canada quarterly revenue more than doubles on strong travel demand
(Reuters) – Air Canada said on Friday its quarterly revenue more than doubled as it flew more people helped by strong summer travel demand, but the carrier faces operational headaches and high jet fuel prices. Canada’s largest carrier posted a revenue of C$5.32 billion in the third quarter, compared...
104.1 WIKY
Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen reported earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the third quarter with revenue of 70.7 billion euros and a 6% margin, weighed down by the suspension of activities in Russia and the cost of listing Porsche AG. It also suffered a €1.9 billion non-cash...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. business sentiment in China hits record low as zero-COVID persists – survey
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Optimism among U.S. businesses in China has hit record low levels, an annual survey showed on Friday, as competitive, economic, and regulatory challenges compound the stresses already imposed by Beijing’s ongoing zero-COVID policies. Just 55% of 307 companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. labor costs solid in Q3; private wage growth slowing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the third quarter, but private sector wage growth slowed considerably, suggesting inflation had either peaked or was close doing so. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 1.2% last quarter after increasing 1.3% in the April-June...
104.1 WIKY
Amazon slumps as tech selloff worsens
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s shares tumbled about 13% in premarket trading, with the online retailer coming close to losing its spot in the trillion-dollar company club, after forecasting holiday-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. The dour outlook worsened this week’s tech selloff amid fears of a looming recession,...
104.1 WIKY
Colombia central bank likely to raise rate to 11% on high inflation
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s central bank is likely to raise borrowing costs to 11% on Friday at its penultimate meeting of the year, in tandem with policymakers around the world who are trying to combat high inflation. Twelve of 14 analysts in a recent Reuters survey said the...
104.1 WIKY
OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise
LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC’s view that world oil demand will keep rising for longer than many other forecasters predict is not expected to change much in its forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum...
104.1 WIKY
Finland’s Nokian Tyres sells Russian operations to Tatneft
HELSINKI (Reuters) – Nokian Tyres has signed an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Russian oil producer Tatneft PJSC for 400 million euros ($398.7 million), the Finnish company said on Friday. At the end of June, Nokian Tyres said it would initiate a controlled exit from the Russian...
104.1 WIKY
Smartphone shipments in China fall 11% y-o-y in q3 2022 -Canalys
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Smartphone shipments in China fell 11% year-on-year in Q3 2022, with privately-owned Vivo taking the top spot, research firm Canalys reported on Thursday. Apple Inc grew shipments 36% over the period, from 8.3 million to 11.3 million. (This story has been corrected to change Apple’s shipment...
Comments / 0