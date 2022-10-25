ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Oct. 25, 2022​

Cases of infant RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments? While respiratory syncytial virus can just mean a common cold in most kids, some will develop very serious breathing problems that require medical attention.Read more

Too often, women aren't told of sexual side effects of cancer treatments. Investigators found 9 in 10 male patients were asked about their sexual health, yet only 1 in 10 women received the same care. Read more

Stay fit and your COVID shot may work even better. In a study, vaccinated folks who clocked high weekly levels of physical activity were nearly three times less likely to land in the hospital with COVID, compared to more sedentary types.Read more

Dry shampoos recalled due to potential carcinogen. Unilever announced that it's recalling popular brands such as Suave, TRESemme and Dove due to the presence of benzene. Read more

