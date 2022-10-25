Dove, Tresemme Dry Shampoos Recalled Due to Possible Carcinogen

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Unilever announced Monday that it has recalled certain dry shampoo sprays because they may contain elevated levels of benzene.

The propellant used in the products, which are sold under the brand names Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé, appears to be the source of the benzene.

Benzene is a human carcinogen that may cause leukemia, blood cancer of the blood marrow and life-threatening blood disorders.

Still, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Unilever noted in its recall notice.

This is not the only benzene-linked recall by Unilever in recent months. The company, which makes a variety of beauty and food products, recalled two Suave-brand 24-hour protection aerosol antiperspirants in March after it found benzene in samples during an internal review, CBS News reported.

Unilever is also not the only company with these issues.

Procter & Gamble recalled aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner last December from six of its brands because of benzene. Three other companies also recalled products this year for the same reason, as did others last year, CBS News reported.

Benzene is found in both gasoline and cigarette smoke. People can also absorb the chemical by touching petroleum products or eating contaminated foods and beverages, CBS News reported.

Anyone who has the affected aerosol dry shampoo products at home should visit UnileverRecall.com to seek reimbursement.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has additional information on the recall.

SOURCE: CBS News