ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Dove, Tresemme Dry Shampoos Recalled Due to Possible Carcinogen

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UOGcp_0iljmH4200

TUESDAY, Oct. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Unilever announced Monday that it has recalled certain dry shampoo sprays because they may contain elevated levels of benzene.

The propellant used in the products, which are sold under the brand names Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé, appears to be the source of the benzene.

Benzene is a human carcinogen that may cause leukemia, blood cancer of the blood marrow and life-threatening blood disorders.

Still, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing "would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences," Unilever noted in its recall notice.

This is not the only benzene-linked recall by Unilever in recent months. The company, which makes a variety of beauty and food products, recalled two Suave-brand 24-hour protection aerosol antiperspirants in March after it found benzene in samples during an internal review, CBS News reported.

Unilever is also not the only company with these issues.

Procter & Gamble recalled aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner last December from six of its brands because of benzene. Three other companies also recalled products this year for the same reason, as did others last year, CBS News reported.

Benzene is found in both gasoline and cigarette smoke. People can also absorb the chemical by touching petroleum products or eating contaminated foods and beverages, CBS News reported.

Anyone who has the affected aerosol dry shampoo products at home should visit UnileverRecall.com to seek reimbursement.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has additional information on the recall.

SOURCE: CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: Clorox recalls some cleaners due to bacteria presence

Clorox Company has announced the recall of several cleaners due to the presence of bacteria, which could cause people with compromised immune systems to get seriously ill. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lavender Clean. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Sparkling Wave. Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners - Lemon Fresh. CloroxPro Pine-Sol...
TheStreet

Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
BGR.com

Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful

People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
TEXAS STATE
Popculture

Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Popculture

Coffee Recall Issued

Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
CBS San Francisco

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

OAKLAND — If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain a bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.Oakland, California-based Clorox said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant.The recalled products also include scented CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.The products "may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water," the commission said."The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the commission said.Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12 digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.
The Kitchn

Costco Is Recalling a Fan-Favorite Hummus from Shelves Due to Mold

Adding to the struggle that seems to follow today’s grocery store woes, there’s yet another recall that shoppers need to be aware of. And this time it involves a major name wholesale retailer who usually fills our day with good news (think pumpkin pie cost decrease, Black Friday shopping hacks, and pantry staples).
Healthline

Vitamin D Deficiency May Increase Your Risk of Premature Death

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble nutrient the body needs for maintaining bone health and immune system function. Previous studies suggest that vitamin D may also help reduce inflammation and the risk of certain health conditions. Some research has also linked low vitamin D levels to increased mortality risk. Recent research...
AOL Corp

Thousands of heating pads recalled over reports of burns and shocks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Heating pads are being recalled over concerns that they could lead to users being burned or shocked. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recall applies to 544,212 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads that were manufactured between Jan. 8, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, and distributed between July 29, 2021, and July 21, 2022.
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA issues warning and recall of specific electric heating pads

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA has issued a warning regarding a specific brand of electric heating pads. More than half a million Mighty Bliss electric heating pads have been recalled due to injury risk. These heating pads were sold online on Amazon and Walmart, and the FDA said it has received 286 complaints about overheating, sparking, burning, or other electrical problems. Of those 286 complaints, 31 injuries were reported. The FDA is advising consumers to stop using them. More details and the next steps can be found on the FDA website at this link. 
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Are gummy vitamins good for you? Here's what experts say

They look and taste like candy and supposedly provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals. But if it sounds too good to be true, that's because it probably is — at least according to some experts and studies. “Gummies have invaded the supplement area," Dr. Tod Cooperman, president...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy