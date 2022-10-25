Read full article on original website
U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week
U.S. stocks soared Friday, with the three major indexes notching gains for the week as data on consumer spending and wages suggests stubbornly high inflation may be cooling.
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
