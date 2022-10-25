Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
Fox 59
Winter Coats for the family under $100 at Castleton Square Mall
Indiana temperatures have been on a roller coaster ride lately, but soon enough the bitter cold will set in. That’s why now is the time to start searching for this year’s winter coats. You can find some great ones at Castleton Square Mall for less than $100 each and for every member of your family.
readthereporter.com
VisionQuest Eyecare of Fishers named Practice of the Year
VisionQuest Eyecare of central Indiana has been named Practice of the Year by Treehouse Eyes for its work with children diagnosed with myopia. Drs. Terry Null and Chris Browning and the VisionQuest team were selected for their success rate and ongoing promotion of the help available for this growing vision-impairment condition among young people. VisionQuest provides myopia management at its offices in Greenwood and Fishers.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
Families come to Greenwood for Diwali celebrations
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Around the world, more than one billion people worldwide celebrate Diwali, known as the Indian festival of lights. Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of families around Indianapolis came together to connect as a community and share in the celebrations. "Today, we are celebrating Diwali, it's a festival of...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
‘I wanted to live with the Barnetts’
Pictures showed eight jars of peanut butter and five jars of jelly crammed into a small fridge and four more jars in a drawer. This is what Natalia Barnett ate during her yearlong stay in her Westfield, Indiana, apartment, before she was moved to Lafayette, she said on the stand Wednesday during the third day of the neglect trial against adopted father Michael Barnett. The morning featured testimony from Natalia herself as well as from her roommate and friend Cynthia Mans.
townepost.com
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
WIBC.com
Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus. Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.
WISH-TV
Zionsville family shares love of Halloween with front yard display
ZIONSVILLE, Ind (WISH) — Halloween is just days away and Jill and Rich Rezek live for this time of year. They’ve always loved Halloween — that’s why they put the time and effort into decorating their front yard. They want others to feel the love as well.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
Local ice cream shop providing employment for people with disabilities
Tapping into an underserved workforce in order to fill jobs is the goal of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream.
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
Survivor shares her story, helps remember those lost to domestic violence
At Domestic Violence Network's 32nd Annual Commemoration, Monica Conley once again shared her harrowing story of survival.
How much snow will Indiana get this winter?
Ready or not winter is on the way to Indiana but what kind of winter will we have? INDIANAPOLIS — Is it the most wonderful time of the year? For many people, winter is their favorite season. Many depend on it for money, others because it’s romantic and for the little ones, FUN!!! As a […]
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
