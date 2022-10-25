Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street rally marks first weekly win streak since summer
Technology stocks led a broad rally on Wall Street Friday, capping another strong week for the market, as investors welcomed solid profits from Apple and other companies. The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and posted its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Smaller company stocks also gained ground, lifting the Russell 2000 index by 2.3%.
Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payments just three weeks away
Millions of taxpayers are still eligible for COVID-19 relief stimulus payments, with the deadline to claim the financial relief fast approaching. Between 8 million and 9 million people could be eligible for additional COVID-19 relief through either a stimulus payment or the Child Tax Credit, according to the Government Accountability Office.
U.S. stocks surge, pushing indexes to gains for the week
U.S. stocks soared Friday, with the three major indexes notching gains for the week as data on consumer spending and wages suggests stubbornly high inflation may be cooling.
Home mortgage rates rise to above 7% on average, the highest in 20 years
U.S. mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been in decades as a result of the government’s rate hikes intended to tame the high inflation rate.
Stock of the Week: Can Zuckerberg Clean Up Meta's Mess?
Meta's stock tanked this week amid a fall in profits and revenue as ad sales fell.
High gas prices help serve up steep profits for California's Chevron, other oil giants
Oil companies brought in staggering profits once again as consumers worldwide struggled with high gasoline and energy prices.
Comments / 0