ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTlDC_0iljkjVq00

Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, could each receive a year in prison when they are sentenced Nov. 29 in common pleas court. They were indicted in October 2020 on numerous counts of telecommunications fraud and bribery.

Wohl’s attorney, Mark Wieczorek, declined to comment about the his client’s plea. Burkman’s attorney, Brian Joslyn, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The two men were accused of arranging for a voice broadcast service to make about 85,000 robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois during the runup to the 2020 general election. Prosecutors said the pair were responsible for 3,500 calls to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley at the time the pair were charged said they “clearly infringed upon that right in a blatant attempt to suppress votes and undermine the integrity of this election.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose consumer protection unit assisted in the investigation, issued a statement Monday saying “voter intimidation won’t be tolerated in Ohio.”

The calls warned people that information included in their mailed ballots could be used by law enforcement agencies to enforce arrest warrants, to collect outstanding debts, and lead to tracking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for mandatory vaccines.

Wohl and Burkman have a history of staging hoaxes and spreading false smears against Democrats and public officials.

The Associated Press reported in May 2019 that a 21-year-old college student from Michigan said the men recruited him to falsely claim he was raped by then-Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and published the smear without the student’s permission.

Wohl denied the accusation, saying the student had reached out to him. Burkman said on Twitter that he believed the student’s initial account of the alleged assault was “accurate and true.”

The men have been sued in federal court in New York City and face a $5.1 million fine levied by the Federal Communications Commission. Wohl and Burkman are appealing criminal charges filed against them in Detroit stemming from a similar bogus robocall scheme targeting Black voters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 182

YosemiteSam
3d ago

Yet democrats and the WHO and insurance companies gave people the choice of getting vaccinated, or lose their job, or pay twice as high health insurance premiums. Socialism and Marxism at its best!

Reply(25)
76
MSMLIES
3d ago

that's weird ...I thought the vaccine didn't come out until December if 2020...so how were they saying anything about the vaccine before the election in November no one knew there was a vaccine at that time

Reply(3)
12
Mateus Groovious
3d ago

" Biden supporter runs car into crowd" ... " Biden supporter opens up fire at school"... Biden supporter ... fill in the blank... try headlining articles this way...

Reply(5)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting terrorism in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday in a trial that focused on paramilitary drills and fierce contempt for government ahead of the 2020 election. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of supplying “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a group known as the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun training in rural Jackson County with a leader of the kidnapping scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other officials and said he wanted to snatch her. The trial in state court was an offshoot of the main case in federal court, which produced mixed results: conspiracy convictions for Fox and three others but also two acquittals.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Lawmakers push changes to crime victim fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two state lawmakers are skeptical that the cash in Ohio’s crime victim fund is finding its way to survivors of child sex abuse. Administered by the attorney general’s office, the Ohio Crime Victims Compensation Program awards victims of violent crime up to $50,000 to cover out-of-pocket expenses like medical and psychological […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Cleveland.com

Monitor overseeing Cleveland police reform to step down, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The monitor overseeing Cleveland’s court-ordered police reform is stepping down, according to three sources with knowledge of the decision. Hassan Aden’s decision to resign from the position he’s held since 2019 is expected to be shared during a closed-door hearing on Thursday with U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver, the sources said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy