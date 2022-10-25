ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

West Virginia is home to a cat litter plant

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5Kvq_0iljke6D00

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy.

The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that includes suburbs of Washington. The plant is expected to reach full capacity by early next year.

The project includes a 97,000-square-foot main building and 450,000 square feet offsite at a warehouse.

The facility will produce Fresh Step and Scoop Away litter.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and staff for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined company officials for Friday’s opening ceremony.

Clorox now has three facilities in West Virginia, including Kingsford brand charcoal plants in Mineral and Tucker counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Former West Virginia Transportation Secretary Fred VanKirk has died. The West Virginia Department of Transportation said in a press release that VanKirk passed away on Monday at the age of 87. “This is indeed a sad day,” said Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.  “Secretary VanKirk was an icon of transportation in West Virginia. […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter

(WTRF) Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season. Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program. “Many West Virginia homeowners who have struggled financially because of the pandemic havebeen […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eleven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as active virus cases rose slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County. a 90-year-old woman from Putnam County.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Drought update for West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio

The newest drought monitor has been issued for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia this morning. While most of West Virginia is still drought free, we are seeing dry conditions in the Ohio River Valley. Moderate drought conditions have expanded into eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio. This is due to a recent stretch of warm, dry […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Flag Wave event will feature the famous Trump car

An event in Ohio this weekend will have the famous Trump car on display. The VOTE RED and Save America Flag Wave event will be held in Rayland at the Park and Ride on October 29 at 4:00 P.M The event’s Facebook page says it is a Pro-Freedom, Pro America, First Flag Waving Event to […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19 thousand people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the […]
WHEELING, WV
WOWK 13 News

How is the flu impacting West Virginia this year?

The U.S. is starting to see signs of an early flu season this year. According to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, visits to doctors' offices for respiratory illness are already above baseline levels, and more people are testing positive for influenza.
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Jury convicts Nigerian leader of worldwide tax return scheme in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The leader of an international conspiracy to file false U.S. tax returns and obtain millions of dollars in refunds has been convicted in federal court in West Virginia. United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced today that Ayodele Arasokun was convicted by a jury on twenty-one counts of wire fraud and aggravated identify […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia COVID-19 deaths top 7,500

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 773 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Nine deaths have been reported since the last report on Monday, with a total of 7,502 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 36-year-old female from Berkeley County, an […]
OHIO STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nine more virus deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Another nine people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus including a 36-year-old woman in West Virginia where the death count exceeded 7,500 on Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported. The woman is from Berkeley County, the department said in its Tuesday morning pandemic update.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

How West Virginia ranks among US’s safest states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a new study from WalletHub, West Virginia ranks in the lower half as one of the safest states in America. West Virginia was ranked 33rd overall but was nearly the lowest ranked in workplace safety at 45th. States were rated in different categories like...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy