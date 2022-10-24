Read full article on original website
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Clark County addresses election day security, staffing concerns
As election day approaches concerns over worker burnout are on the radar for county leaders.
Republicans outnumber Democrats on first weekend of early voting in Clark County
Nearly 20,000 voters cast their ballots in Clark County on the first weekend of early voting in the 2022 general election.
$86K in attorney’s fees awarded in lawsuit over Lombardo’s campaign emails
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been ordered to pay more than $86,000 in attorney's fees and costs as part of a lawsuit over Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo's emails.
Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements. Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Former North Las Vegas city manager fined $10K for ‘unethical’ pay raise violation
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The former North Las Vegas city manager is being fined $10,000 for allegedly trying to give herself a salary raise of $30,000 outside of an approved time frame.
Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election. The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Group involved with proposed arena on Las Vegas Strip announces plans to fund Moulin Rouge project
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A group that is part of the proposed All Net Resort and Arena on the Las Vegas Strip has announced plans to provide funding for the Moulin Rouge project. In a news release, Trypto Business Solutions LLC says its a group that its “directly involved...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
Asylum-Hotel Fear haunted houses donating proceeds to Las Vegas nonprofit
The group will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity that helps people struggling with mental health through HAT, or Horse Assisted Therapy.
Skye Canyon residents speak out against new expansion project
Skye Canyon residents are speaking out against a proposed convenience store in the northwest valley neighborhood saying it defeats the purpose of why they initially moved there.
cwlasvegas.com
Candidate in Clark County Commission race accuses incumbent of defamation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A race for Clark County commissioner is getting heated. News 3 has learned that Republican candidate Drew Johnson issued a "demand for retraction" letter to incumbent Democrat Justin Jones in the race for District F. The letter is concerning mailers sent by Jones's campaign that...
nonprofitnews.vegas
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Asking for Community Support Prior to Thanksgiving
Nonprofit kicks operations into high gear, asking the community for food donations as Thanksgiving need is expected to surge during 2022 inflation rate increase. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (CCSN) is once again calling on the community for major support this Thanksgiving as the nation faces a rising inflation rate and food cost in 2022.
cwlasvegas.com
'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign kicks off in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This year's "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign is underway to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Jordan Nelson from the American Cancer Society, champion ambassador Gordon Prouty and Sir Winston of Westgate joined us to talk more about it.
cwlasvegas.com
Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard head to Nevada to drum up votes for midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two former presidential contenders are heading to the Silver State this week to get out the vote for November's midterm election. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, announced he will headline events in Reno and Las Vegas on Friday. Sanders's campaign team says he will be...
All you need to know about Nevada Day
Nevada Day is approaching fast, are you ready to celebrate? Or is the better question, what are we celebrating, and why, and do my kids or I get the day off?
nonprofitnews.vegas
Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival is Sunday, Nov. 6!
Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
WEB EXTRA: Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson (D)
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Politics Now host John Langeler talks with Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson about his re-election campaign, covid, how the City of Henderson handled its budget when he was mayor, and water woes.
pvtimes.com
‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’
Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
Fox5 KVVU
Staff member at Las Vegas school assaulted on campus Monday afternoon, official says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A staff member at a high school in Las Vegas was assaulted Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to a letter issued to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Darlin Delgado, principal of Rancho High School, stated that a staff member was assaulted outside of the school building after the school had closed for the day.
