Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Current

Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A group photo posted on social media featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo amid a sea of supporters and campaign signs, paints nonpartisan judicial candidates in the picture in a negative light, say groups who yanked their endorsements.  Culinary Local 226 Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge announced Tuesday the union was rescinding its endorsement of Las Vegas […] The post Group photo costs judicial candidates endorsements  appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election.  The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

'Real Men Wear Pink' campaign kicks off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This year's "Real Men Wear Pink" campaign is underway to raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Jordan Nelson from the American Cancer Society, champion ambassador Gordon Prouty and Sir Winston of Westgate joined us to talk more about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival is Sunday, Nov. 6!

Jewish Nevada will be hosting its 4th annual Super Sunday Jewish Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Tivoli Village, 420 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas. The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase Jewish food, arts, culture and community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

‘Come for the Balloon and Stay for Everything’

Next month, the skies of Pahrump are set to see splashes of bright and colorful design as more than a dozen hot air balloons take to the air throughout a three-day event that is sure to please. The 9th Annual Pahrump Balloon Festival will take place Nov. 11-13 at Petrack...
PAHRUMP, NV

