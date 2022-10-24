Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election clerks in Nevada’s two most populous counties have been flooded with public records requests seeking evidence of election fraud and demanding confidential information on voters and poll workers, adding chaos to important work preparing the November election. The requests in Nevada emulate similar demands for information in states and counties nationwide by Trump supporters, […] The post Clark, Washoe election departments pelted with records requests by election deniers appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO