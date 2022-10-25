Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Colts, Jets, Steelers
ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler report a lot of eyes are on the Broncos ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline next Tuesday. Players Graziano says are drawing varying degrees of interest include OLB Bradley Chubb, WR Jerry Jeudy, WR KJ Hamler and RB Melvin Gordon. Fowler adds...
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jaguars Should Consider
With the Jaguars sitting at 2-5, which deals make the most sense for the Jaguars to ponder?
Brandin Cooks Trade Make Sense for Texans? Inside 3 Possible Landing Spots for Houston WR
Wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded three times previously. Do the Texans want to do it again?
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
Patriots Fans Will Despise This Mac Jones Comparison After ‘Dirty’ Slide
There are some athletes nobody wants to be compared to. But unfortunately for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, that’s the position he found himself in Wednesday after a video of his controversial slide from “Monday Night Football” gained more attention. The play in question has been...
Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Showing Interest In Isaiah Wynn
Patriots fans might find this hard to believe, but other teams apparently are interested in Isaiah Wynn. New England has been getting trade calls on the embattled right tackle, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday morning. Giardi also became the latest reporter to say that receiver Kendrick Bourne has been discussed in trade talks.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Patriots’ Isaiah Wynn ‘in Twilight Zone,’ Trent Brown falls into bad habits, per Dante Scarnecchia
Few people know the Patriots offensive line as well as Dante Scarnecchia, and Monday wasn’t a banner night for his old group. New England struggled to get anything going on the ground and their quarterbacks didn’t look comfortable in the pocket. Trent Brown was whistled for four penalties, while Isaiah Wynn was inactive after being listed with a shoulder injury. On the Greg Hill Show Wednesday morning, Scarnecchia was asked if Wynn was savable and provided an interesting response.
Browns Give Charley Hughlett Largest Long Snapper Contract Ever
Cleveland Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett received a nice contract before the weekend.
Lebron James trashes Dallas Cowboys ownership, switches allegiance to Browns
NBA legend Lebron James says he has ended his Dallas Cowboys fandom, and is now switching his allegiance to the
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Browns’ Myles Garrett vs. Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson: Which team has the best edge rusher?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals are teams built very differently. The Browns boast a beefy offensive line in front of two powerful running backs with a penchant for pulling guards and heavy personnel, shades of which will remain even after Deshaun Watson returns from suspension. Defensively, they are,...
Giants likely to look at receivers in 2023 NFL Draft | 5 possible options
The Dave Gettleman plan at wide receiver did not age well. In fact, it’s sure to be dead before the age of two. The former Giants general manager, in a span of five weeks, signed free agent Kenny Golladay away from the Detroit Lions and drafted Kadarius Toney in the first round out of the University of Florida. His vision of deep Daniel Jones passes falling into their arms for touchdowns turned into a real life nightmare for Giants fans.
Why Patriots Legend Dante Scarnecchia Still Believes In Isaiah Wynn
Many Patriots fans have long since given up on Isaiah Wynn. Dante Scarnecchia? He still has high hopes for the embattled right tackle. The legendary New England offensive line coach, who retired after the 2020 season, was a guest Wednesday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” At one point during the interview, Scarnecchia was asked whether Wynn is capable of getting his career back on track.
Team Captain Addresses Patriots Fans Booing Mac Jones In Loss
FOXBORO, Mass. — Monday was far from a banner day for the New England Patriots organization. The team was blown out at home by the Chicago Bears, the quarterbacks (yes, plural) both played poorly, the coach refused to give a legitimate answer as to why he chose to roll with a multi-quarterback system and the fans booed off the starter in favor for a fourth-round rookie who ended up playing worse.
