ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

While respiratory viruses surge, shortage of pediatric hospital beds delays care for some kids

By Brenda Goodman, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter

Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
GEORGIA STATE
Prevention

RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.

Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
PBS NewsHour

What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?

Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
MedicalXpress

Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses

A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
natureworldnews.com

Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States

Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
GEORGIA STATE
Fortune

COVID, flu, the common cold: What are the symptoms?

With the winter months approaching, flu, COVID and cold symptoms can be hard to distinguish. Flu season is underway, new COVID-19 sub variants are emerging, and the common cold, while always circulating, is more prevalent in the colder months, which means you may not know which virus is responsible for your symptoms.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about RSV as hospitalizations have increased throughout Michigan

Pediatric hospitalizations are up across the country, including here in Michigan, because of respiratory viruses like RSV. Children typically get about six viruses a year when they’re young. A medical expert said if these kids have had zero viruses for the last year or two, they are more vulnerable since they have no protective immunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
EverydayHealth.com

Children With RSV Are Filling Emergency Rooms as Virus Surges

U.S. hospital emergency departments are struggling to treat sick babies and other children in the face of an unprecedented surge in severe RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy