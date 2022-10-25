While respiratory viruses surge, shortage of pediatric hospital beds delays care for some kids

Read full article on original website
Related
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
NBC New York
Doctors Are Concerned About a ‘Triple-demic' of RSV, COVID and the Flu This Winter
Doctors across the country and the tri-state are worried about what could be a long winter, health-wise. Hospitals are seeing a big spike in RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) cases, the respiratory virus that primarily affects children. Add that to a likely increase in COVID-19 cases as well as peak flu season, and concerns about a triple-demic are mounting.
"It's going to be a rough winter": Hospitals overwhelmed by pediatric patients with respiratory virus
Hospitals in 33 states are seeing a dramatic rise in children suffering from the respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Cases have more than doubled in 25 states, putting a strain on hospitals — with some facilities so overwhelmed, they're running out of beds. At Connecticut Children's hospital,...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
Prevention
RSV Symptoms and What to Know About the Virus Affecting Kids in the U.S.
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are skyrocketing in the U.S. right now. The virus has caused an influx of children at pediatric hospitals, where some say they’re so packed that they have kids waiting in the hallways at emergency rooms to be seen. “Our system is being absolutely...
Flu, RSV, other viruses surging in young kids, catching doctors 'off guard'
An unseasonal early surge of respiratory viruses among babies and toddlers has caught doctors off guard and worried about the coming months. Pediatricians and children's hospitals were prepared for a bad flu season. They were not ready for a multitude of viruses to come all at once and earlier than expected.
What is RSV and why is it surging across the U.S.?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus.
MedicalXpress
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
Hear this father's warning to other parents as RSV cases rise
Many children's hospitals across the country are experiencing a surge in patients amid an increase in cases of the respiratory virus known as RSV. CNN reporter Rosa Flores speaks with a father whose infant is being treated for RSV.
Flu combines with killer virus to ‘create new bug that could evade our immune system’
TWO common but deadly viruses can join forces to create a hybrid bug capable of dodging the immune system, experts have discovered. Researchers believe the findings could explain the increase in hard-to-treat cases of viral pneumonia. Each year more than 25,000 Brits die of flu. Meanwhile, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)...
natureworldnews.com
Influenza-Like Illness Cases are Spreading Across the United States
Flu season is projected to come early in the United States this year as cases of influenza-like illnesses is spreading across the United States. This comes as US health authorities reported that flu activity has started to increase nationwide, which has also grappled with the existing outbreak of the monkeypox virus novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Regardless, patients are showing symptoms related to flu.
COVID, flu, the common cold: What are the symptoms?
With the winter months approaching, flu, COVID and cold symptoms can be hard to distinguish. Flu season is underway, new COVID-19 sub variants are emerging, and the common cold, while always circulating, is more prevalent in the colder months, which means you may not know which virus is responsible for your symptoms.
WHAS 11
Medical experts see alarming surge of respiratory illness among children
More and more children are being hospitalized for respiratory illnesses. Hospitals in at least 36 states and D.C. have seen a spike in pediatric bed use in two years.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up as RSV spreads across the US. Here are the symptoms to look out for and who's most at risk of getting seriously ill.
Difficulty breathing and dehydration could be signs that a child is sick with RSV, doctors say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about RSV as hospitalizations have increased throughout Michigan
Pediatric hospitalizations are up across the country, including here in Michigan, because of respiratory viruses like RSV. Children typically get about six viruses a year when they’re young. A medical expert said if these kids have had zero viruses for the last year or two, they are more vulnerable since they have no protective immunity.
PIX11
Health experts monitor ‘tri-demic’ as respiratory viruses spread around US
Health experts and government officials are monitoring what's been dubbed a tri-demic as three respiratory viruses rapidly spread around the country.
'Triple-threat' illnesses causing kids to pack hospitals nationwide, prompts warning from Dr. Fauci
The CDC is reporting the age group most impacted by flu-like illnesses are children under five.
EverydayHealth.com
Children With RSV Are Filling Emergency Rooms as Virus Surges
U.S. hospital emergency departments are struggling to treat sick babies and other children in the face of an unprecedented surge in severe RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in...
Comments / 0