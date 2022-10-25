Read full article on original website
Listen & Learn event set for November 17th
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce reminds everyone that investing in the efficiency and electrification of your home or business can have significant benefits. You can learn how and why at an upcoming one-hour, informative, virtual Listen & Learn event on Thursday, November 17th from 11 am to 12 pm.
Motorists navigate the new overpass and roundabouts near Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--It was good to see motorists being able to travel on the new bridge over the railroad tracks near Glenwood as the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 on Thursday. The highway had been closed since April for construction of the new overpass. MnDOT says that motorists are...
MnDOT reopens Highway 29 near Glenwood, urges caution still in area
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 near Glenwood this morning. (Thursday) The highway has been closed since April for construction of the new overpass. Motorists are urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures, as crews will be on-site over the...
Write-in challenger stirs up Republican politics in Otter Tail County
The conflict in the Otter Tail County Republican Party isn't new. It's been brewing the past few election cycles, but one party official says the dispute is coming to a head this year. Minnesota Senate District 9 includes Otter Tail, Wilkin, Traverse, Grant and part of Douglas counties in western...
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
‘Best Hometown In West Central Minnesota’ … is … Battle Lake!
The City of Battle Lake was presented with a granite plaque by Leighton Broadcasting Wednesday, October 19 during a live broadcast in art alley. Battle Lake edged out 15 other communities to emerge as West Central Minnesota’s Best Hometown in Leighton Broadcasting Hometown Challenge. The contest was conducted over the radio station and anyone could vote on their favorite town. Besides the plaque, the city will receive 100 (30 seconds) ads to promote Battle Lake on Leighton’s four radio stations. The ads will be used to promote all things good about Battle Lake and will air later in the year.
Obituary- Jerome "Jerry" Peterson, 88
Jerome "Jerry" Peterson, 88, died on Sunday, October 23rd. A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 1st at New Life Christian Church from 4 to 7 PM and continue one prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday,...
Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake. Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
Netflix series to focus on missing central Minnesota student
(St. Joseph, MN)--The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Authorities say that Josh left a friend's...
Steve Sviggum to resign after comments about Morris campus
(Morris, MN)-- A University of Minnesota Regent is resigning after suggesting the Morris campus is "too diverse." Steve Sviggum is immediately stepping down from his position as vice chair of the Board of Regents and will only continue his service as a regent until his term expires in 2023. Sviggum faced major backlash after questioning if declining enrollment at Morris was due to the campus becoming "too diverse." In his resignation letter, he said the vice chair position should go to "my colleagues who have shown disapproval" in his actions.
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
Woman, 65, dies after ATV crash in central Minnesota
A woman was killed in an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township. A neighbor had found 65-year-old Cynthia Fester, of rural Belgrade, with...
