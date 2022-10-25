Facebook’s ad delivery algorithm is discriminating based on race, gender and age in photos, Northeastern researchers find

Read full article on original website
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated
There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi
The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
msn.com
New PayPal rule: The company can take $2,500 from your account for sharing misinformation (UPDATE)
A little less than a week before the midterm elections in November, a new PayPal account update will take effect that has sent the internet into an uproar — and also drawn condemnation from PayPal’s former president David Marcus. Today's Top Deals. Best Apple Watch deals: More than...
Help wanted with TikTok: This job will pay you $50 an hour to scroll the app
Influencer marketing company Ubiquitous is hiring a professional TikTok watcher to scroll the app for 12 hours total over the span of three days. Here's what the job entails.
Twitter Users Leave at an Alarming Pace
Twitter is losing its most active users, which presents new owner Elon Musk with a problem he may be unable to solve.
petapixel.com
Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook
Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
techaiapp.com
Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars are Coming to WhatsApp
WhatsApp is joining the club along with Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, as it adds Bitmoji-style avatars as a new feature. It has been expected since all the other apps under Meta have adopted this feature too. As mentioned in The Verge, WhatsApp will start supporting customizable avatars in the latest...
Slate
Instagram Deleted My Account Without Warning—and Then Refused to Give Me My Pictures
After months of trying and being refused access to my own user data, I found myself at the precipice of nearly committing fraud to get my user information, photos, and videos back from Instagram. Never had I been to Fort Irwin, California, a military base in the Mojave desert where...
petapixel.com
Creators Feel ‘Screwed’ by Social Media And its Algorithms
New data has revealed that the majority of creators feel “screwed” by large social media platforms and their algorithms. Membership platform company Patreon conducted a survey of more than 1,500 creators across ten countries. According to the survey which was shared with Axios this week, 70 percent of...
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Google ‘targeting Senate’ after study shows ‘search bias’ doesn’t impact House, Media Research Center says
The Media Research Center believes Google is “targeting the Senate” with search bias because polling indicates the Republicans will take control of the House anyway.
Filmmaker Behind Banned Holocaust Movie Sues Facebook, Meta for $700M
One month after Facebook banned his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton is suing its parent company Meta Platforms, Inc., for $700 million, alleging breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Newton further alleges in his suit, brought with his son, Alexander, that the company has “long been the subject of antisemitic practices.” In early September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes. Facebook informed the buyer they could not do so because the film’s title, which refers to a pivotal scene in the movie involving the eye color of a...
Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party
Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Gizmodo
Facebook Segments Ads by Race and Age Based on Photos Whether Advertisers Want It or Not, Study Says
Facebook’s promise to advertisers is that its system is smart, effective, and easy to use. You upload your ads, fill out a few details, and Facebook’s algorithm does its magic, wading through millions of people to find the perfect audience. The inner workings of that algorithm are opaque,...
Social media users worry about time spent online
The number of social media platforms continues to grow along with the amount of time people are spending on them. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers takes a look at how digitally dependent users have become. Oct. 28, 2022.
