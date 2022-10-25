ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Facebook’s ad delivery algorithm is discriminating based on race, gender and age in photos, Northeastern researchers find

By Cody Mello-Klein
northeastern.edu
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Glamour

Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated

There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

What we know about David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested 42-year-old David DePape for allegedly breaking into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi, who was attacked in the early morning hours of 28 October.Mr Pelosi “is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery” while in hospital, according to spokesperson Drew Hammill.“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” he added. Speaker Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.According to CBS News, the suspect repeatedly shouted “where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
petapixel.com

Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook

Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
techaiapp.com

Facebook’s Bitmoji-like Avatars are Coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is joining the club along with Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, as it adds Bitmoji-style avatars as a new feature. It has been expected since all the other apps under Meta have adopted this feature too. As mentioned in The Verge, WhatsApp will start supporting customizable avatars in the latest...
petapixel.com

Creators Feel ‘Screwed’ by Social Media And its Algorithms

New data has revealed that the majority of creators feel “screwed” by large social media platforms and their algorithms. Membership platform company Patreon conducted a survey of more than 1,500 creators across ten countries. According to the survey which was shared with Axios this week, 70 percent of...
CNBC

YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market

YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
Rolling Stone

Filmmaker Behind Banned Holocaust Movie Sues Facebook, Meta for $700M

One month after Facebook banned his Holocaust film, director Joshua Newton is suing its parent company Meta Platforms, Inc., for $700 million, alleging breach of contract, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Newton further alleges in his suit, brought with his son, Alexander, that the company has “long been the subject of antisemitic practices.”  In early September, a digital media buyer tried to place ads for the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes. Facebook informed the buyer they could not do so because the film’s title, which refers to a pivotal scene in the movie involving the eye color of a...
PYMNTS

Google Will Pay YouTube Creators in Bid to Crash TikTok’s Party

Calling it “a big deal” for creators, Google parent Alphabet said Tuesday it will pay top creative talent to post videos on its new YouTube Shorts platform as it aims to grab a bigger slice of a shrinking ad-spend pie while slowing the advance of rival TikTok. By...
Gizmodo

DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube

DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
NBC News

Social media users worry about time spent online

The number of social media platforms continues to grow along with the amount of time people are spending on them. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers takes a look at how digitally dependent users have become. Oct. 28, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy