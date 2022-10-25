Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River
Comments / 0