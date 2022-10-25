DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cataracts are very common. Every year, nearly 4 million people will be diagnosed with the condition that causes cloudiness of the natural lens. In the past when surgeons would replace the lens, it was set at one distance, and patients would need glasses for either close or distance vision. Today, there are a variety of lenses that can help patients see better, and in many cases, without the need for glasses.

