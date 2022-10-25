Read full article on original website
DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week
Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
Aaron Rodgers called out by former teammate for ripping current Packers in public: 'You can't do this'
The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles. Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how...
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, pick, odds: Cards face historical challenge
In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
Cardinals Have Lowest Odds to Win NFC West
It's a tight race for the NFC West crown, but Football Outsiders doesn't believe the Arizona Cardinals are within reach.
Start ’em Sit ’em Week 8 TNF: Should Managers Trust Mark Andrews and Mike Evans on Thursday Night?
Week 8 of the fantasy football season is upon us. This week on Amazon Prime, we get a game with serious playoff implications, as the Baltimore Ravens head South to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With no time to waste, here are the top start/sit plays for Week 8 of Thursday Night Football.
Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans
In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
DraftKings NY promo scores top sign up bonus for Ravens-Bucs TNF
Use the latest DraftKings NY promo offer to make your bet on Thursday Night Football. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for DraftKings Sportsbook, so a promo code is not needed. Activate the DraftKings NY promo code offer for a 40-1 odds boost on the...
Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football
The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
As Trade Deadline Nears, Is This Cedrick Wilson Jr.’s Last Game With the Miami Dolphins?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If the Miami Dolphins get calls on wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Chris Grier should not only pick up, but think hard about moving him — even if the price isn’t to their liking. Wilson is the...
