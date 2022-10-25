ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Lineman Fires Back after Miami Arrest

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night at a Miami nightclub for “resisting an officer without violence.” Now, he’s telling his side of the story. According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

DK Metcalf Injury Update: Will the Seahawks WR Play in Week 8?

We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to monitor ahead of Week 8 is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who left last week’s game with a knee injury.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players

FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Including Lock and Upset of the Week

Death, taxes, and Dallas Robinson having a good betting week. D-Rob went 10-4 against the spread, and we, as a team, nailed our Lock of the Week in Week 7. Can we keep the good vibes going? Let’s find out with our NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions. All...
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, pick, odds: Cards face historical challenge

In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
profootballnetwork.com

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?

We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
atozsports.com

Ryan Poles sends another strong message to Bears fans

In trading away DE Robert Quinn on Wednesday, Chicago Bears general manger Ryan Poles is making it clear that he is taking the team’s rebuild into his own hands. Poles dealt Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick with the NFL trade deadline approaching on November 1. The veteran pass rusher is just one of the handful of veterans Poles must make a decision on in the next week.
CHICAGO, IL
profootballnetwork.com

DraftKings NY promo scores top sign up bonus for Ravens-Bucs TNF

Use the latest DraftKings NY promo offer to make your bet on Thursday Night Football. This offer will activate when you use our links to register for DraftKings Sportsbook, so a promo code is not needed. Activate the DraftKings NY promo code offer for a 40-1 odds boost on the...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Howie Roseman Is the Best General Manager in Football

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL. Some of their success can be attributed to Howie Roseman and how he has built the team around Jalen Hurts. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN YouTube channel. Looking to bet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

