New York City, NY

James Corden apologizes for "rude comment" at NYC restaurant

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- James Corden shared his side of the story Monday after he was banned from a New York City restaurant .

On his show, he said he made a sarcastic, rude comment after his wife's order was wrong for the third time.

"Because I didn't shout or scream, I didn't get up out of my seat, I didn't call anyone names or use derogatory language, I've been walking around thinking I haven't done anything wrong. But the truth is, I have. I made a rude comment and it was wrong, it was an unnecessary comment, it was ungracious to the server," he said.

Corden said he called Balthazar to apologize, and the owner unbanned him.

He said he will go back to the restaurant the next time he's in New York, if he's allowed in.

OHIO STATE
